3 Astros Players Who Helped Themselves Most In Spring Training

The Houston Astros entered spring training with several roster questions facing them. After missing out on the playoffs for the first time in eight years, a shock was sent through the front office that some adjustments were necessary.

It is important to note that the team suffered the most injuries by any MLB team in one season in history. So, putting all the blame on the front office isn’t necessary, but it still showed a lack of needed depth when the injury bug reared its ugly head.

Spring training is always an opportunity for players to up their stock with the organization, and three men did just that.

Ryan Weiss — From Depth Arm to Real Option

Houston Astros pitcher Ryan Weiss | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ryan Weiss entered camp as a depth arm, but it doesn’t look like he is leaving that way. Many thought that Weiss could be a part of a six-man rotation for the Astros. That thought hasn’t been completely ruled out, but Joe Espada did announce he would be starting with a five-man rotation.

Weiss still has a great opportunity to move up from the bullpen to the starting rotation, if and when the opportunity arises. In four appearances during spring training, including one start, Weiss posted a 3.48 ERA over 10.1 innings. He allowed just four earned runs on seven hits. Over his time on the mound, he didn’t allow any home runs and showed an increased ability to limit damage.

Every outing wasn’t perfect, of course, and there were still some questions. Notably, he allowed eight walks, which contributed to a 1.45 WHIP. Overall, though, the team had to be encouraged by his performances.

Weiss elevated himself in the conversations this spring to be a legitimate option the Astros can turn to.

Christian Vazquez — Winning a Role, Not the Stat Sheet

Christian Vazquez | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Christian Vazquez didn’t post standout numbers this spring, but he still made his way up the ladder and kept himself on the radar. Given that he entered spring training on a minor league contract, the recently announced decision that he would be the backup catcher proved his worth. Now let’s hope that carries over into regular season outcomes.

Christian Vázquez will open the season as the Astros’ backup catcher, Joe Espada said. César Salazar was informed he won’t make the roster. Salazar is out of options and will need to be exposed to waivers. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 24, 2026

In limited action, he slashed .222/.364/.222 with a .586 OPS. He only took nine at-bats, where he collected two hits and two walks.

His elevation in status didn’t come from his offensive production; it came from defensive trust. Pairing him with Yainer Diaz behind the plate gives Houston a more complete catching situation.

Vazquez understands the pitching staff and has postseason experience, two things that are very important for catchers.

He proved he fits the mold and can be counted on when needed.

Brice Matthews — Forcing His Way Onto the Roster

Houston Astros infielder Brice Matthews | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

No player on the team helped themselves more this spring than Brice Matthews.

In 16 games during spring training, Matthews hit .250 with a .400 OBP and an .817 OPS. In 36 at-bats, he collected nine hits, three doubles, a home run, and 10 RBI, while also doing work around the bases by stealing eight. His athleticism was on full display.

His consistent ability to get on base, along with his speed and run production, made him a man worth taking notice of.

These weren’t just flashes of greatness; he showed he was ready for the big show. In the end, he forced the Astros' hand into changing their view of him from being the future to the present.