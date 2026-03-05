One Team the Astros Could Target in a Possible Isaac Paredes Trade

The Houston Astros have been linked and not linked to trading two-time All-Star Isaac Paredes all offseason, as there is a surplus of infielders on the Major League roster. Reuniting with Carlos Correa means that he'll likely play third over Paredes.

But Paredes is too valuable to keep on the bench. When he's been used as an everyday hitter, he has shown he can add value to the lineup with power. But if there is a world where Paredes isn't in the everyday lineup, another team would gladly take him and give up some MLB-ready players to get the job done.

Potential Trade Partner for Astros

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown talks with media. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

One trade partner that makes a whole lot of sense for Houston to consider is the Milwaukee Brewers. Outlined by Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer, this would be a trade that benefits both sides and a deal that seems very doable.

Rymer laid out the trade package that would send Paredes to Milwaukee for OF Garrett Mitchell, LHP Aaron Ashby. The Astros did make a trade to reunite with Joey Loperfido this offseason, but the outfield still feels lackluster in H-Town.

Mitchell would be a risk to go out and get, given he's never played more than 70 games in a season for the Brewers and had a short season filled with injuries in 2025, but he feels like a player whose best days are yet to come.

He's a former first-round pick and primarily plays center field, which would allow the Astros an everyday center fielder and move Jake Meyers to right or left.

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) makes a running catch of a fly ball. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Ashby has been solid over the last two seasons for the Brewers and would fit nicely in the Astros bullpen, giving them another left-handed arm. Ashby would likely be tossed into the deal to help the payroll in Milwaukee, bringing on Paredes' $9.35 million for 2026 if the deal got done.

Luis Rengifo signed with the Brewers this offseason and is the projected third baseman, but getting Paredes means more power and more consistency. It feels like the right move for both franchises, as Paredes' fate in Houston feels like it's dwindling despite the Boston Red Sox pulling out of the race.

If the Astros keep Paredes, they're going to have to find a way to ensure he gets regular at-bats, as his swing was made for the short porch in Daikin Park. If not, it might be in their best interest to move on rather than keep a player almost making $10 million on the bench.