The Astros Offense Isn’t the Problem in 2026, Here’s What Is

Truthfully, there are a lot of things to admire about the 2026 Houston Astros. That seems like a crazy statement to make given how the season has started, but it’s true.

The Astros’ offense enters this week ranked third in all of MLB in OPS at .784. This club is capable of doing serious damage on any given day.

Houston boasts having one of the best home run hitters of 2026 in Jordan Alvarez. He has smacked 11 balls out of the park so far this season. He certainly leads the charge for the offensive play on the team, but there are contributors all along the lineup.

Just looking at the offensive stats on paper, one would tend to believe that this team was a contender.

The record tells a completely different and unfortunate story.

The Standings Don’t Lie

At 11-19, the Astros claim the worst record in the American League West. It is one of the most disappointing starts in the organization’s history. This is a club known for making the playoffs.

The culprit isn’t the bats, it is the rotation. To be much more specific though, it is what’s left of the rotation.

Houston’s number in the ERA box as a team is a disappointing 5.96. They rank at the bottom of MLB. No offense, no matter how good, will ever be able to overcome a team that is giving up nearly six runs every single game.

The Astros run differential for the 2026 is -25, with only the Philadelphia Phillies ranking below them.

An Astros Rotation in Crisis Mode

Tatsuya Imai | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The injury list for Houston reads like a horror movie. Does this sound familiar? The 2025 season was one of the worst for the team in terms of injuries. Many times throughout that campaign, the Astros were setting records for the number of players on the IL.

Once again, there are core names missing. Hunter Brown, Tatsuya Imai, Jeremy Peña, Josh Hader, and Cristian Javier just begin the list. This is a group that should have been the backbone of a stellar pitching crew.

Hunter Brown’s reinstatement might become the most important thing that happens to the team in 2026 if he can stay healthy from that point on. He isn’t expected to return until sometime in May, though, and it could even drag on into June.

Making matters worse, Javier was moved from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL, which sure doesn’t point to anything positive.

The offseason brought about several moves that the team thought would add depth, but those just haven’t held up or proved to be worthy, at least not yet.

Mike Burrows has made all of his scheduled starts, but after six games, he owns a disappointing 6.25 ERA. Lance McCullers Jr. reports in at an even uglier 6.75 ERA. Neither has provided a stabilizing force to the struggling rotation.

How Did We Get Here?

Ryan Weiss | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

There were questions swirling around the Astros all offseason with all of the talk about ace Framber Valdez. The reality of the situation was that everyone knew he would be leaving in free agency, but could they make enough moves and strategize well to remain competitive?

The team tried to bridge the gap, but the truth is so far that bridge is near collapse.

Due to the incredible number of injuries in 2025, Houston tried to focus on their starting pitching depth. Tatsuya Imai, Ryan Weiss, Mike Burrows and Kai-Wei Teng were all brought in and so far in the 2026 year, none of them have been able to give Houston the boost that they so desperately need.

Reasons To Still Believe In Houston

Yes, silver linings do exist - even for a team with an 11-19 record. Christian Walker is having an impressive year, although it is being overshadowed by the team’s performance. He is a worthy hitter.

The young outfielder Cam Smith has increased his bat speed to 77.8 mph this year, which is 2.7 mph over last season according to Baseball Savant and that gives him the fifth-fastest bat in baseball. So far, he has hit five doubles, three home runs, and has 12 RBI in 101 at-bats.

When Brown returns, it is likely that the entire rotation will change almost instantly, but the weight can’t fall so much on him.

The Real Bottom Line

The truth is that Houston has got to figure out some answers soon. The front office and management staff have a large and difficult task ahead, trying to navigate the waters of growing injuries, but it’s time.

When every single run their fourth-ranked offense scores is matched and then bettered, the blame falls to the pitching staff. Unfortunately, the pitching staff doesn’t have any answers right now.

If and when Houston can regain some of the mainstays of the pitching staff, it should resemble the cavalry riding in, but until then, it looks like an uphill battle.

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