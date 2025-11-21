Three Arbitration-Eligible Astros Could Be Free Agents by Non-Tender Deadline

The offseason for Major League Baseball is full of many deadlines and one is rapidly approaching, the non-tender deadline. This is when the organization has to decide if they will be offering players who are eligible for arbitration a contract for next season. If not those players will hit free agency without having to deal with waivers.

MLB Trade Rumors writer Anthony Franco recently predicted what players at each position that are likely to be non-tender options, regardless of the organization, and the Houston Astros had five players on his list, two of which have already been moved.

MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz has projected the costs of each arbitration-eligible player for 2026 and between the Astros five players named they could have cost the club $19.7 M.

Houston already designated third baseman Ramón Urías for assignment and then traded infielder Mauricio Dubón. They made up nearly half of the projected $19.7 million in savings. The other three potential non-tender candidates would cost the Astros a projected $9.5 million — outfielders Jesús Sánchez and Taylor Trammell, along with relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos.

2025 for the Astros Players

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Had Sánchez looked like the player that the Astros had traded for than it is easy to argue that he would be worth the $6.5M that he is anticipated to receive, but he did not. After he left the Marlins, his batting average dropped to .199 with an on-base percentage of .269. In only 48 games he struck out 40 times to go with his mere 12 RBI.

The entirety of Trammell's career he has bounced back and forth between the farm system and the Majors. He had a chance this year to prove himself as the Astros were riddled with injuries, but that wasn't the case as he too batted under .200.

De Los Santos is in a different position than the other two as he has taken on a heavy work load out of the bullpen since 2022, but the Astros have one of the best bullpens in baseball and he just doesn't quite mesh with the rest. De Los Santos can go to another team who needs a reliever and will pay some $2M to have him on the roster. De Los Santos' career numbers include:

20-9 Record

4.44 ERA

1.31 WHIP

.246 Opponent's Batting Average

It feels as if the fate of the two outfielders may be sealed with the Astros. But if one could stay it might be De Los Santos. Time will tell and not much of it as the deadline is rapidly approaching.

