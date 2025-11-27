Astros Release Finalized Version of 2026 Major League Coaching Staff

The Houston Astros have been working on adding some new faces to their franchise, and fortunately, some of the rumors have come to fruition.

This has been a bustling offseason thus far, and the Astros are among several clubhouses that have been caught up with roster changes and coaching staff adjustments. This is only the beginning for many, but it looks like Houston is one step ahead of everyone, as they just finalized their 2026 Major League coaching staff. How are things looking for manager Joe Espada now that he has a full staff?

Astros' Finalized Coaching Staff

Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

In a recent press release, Houston has announced its final adjustments to its coaching staff for 2026. The latest additions include assistant pitching coach Ethan Katz from the Chicago White Sox and Tim Cossins, who will be serving as their catching instructor. Both men come with impressive resumes and are likely to fit right in with the team.

As a whole, here is how things are looking for the Astros' staff next year:

- Joe Espada (manager)

- Omar Lopez (bench coach)

- Josh Miller (pitching coach)

- Ethan Katz (assistant pitching coach)

- Victory Rodriguez (hitting coach)

- Anthony Iapoce (assistant hitting coach)

- Dave Clark (first base coach)

- Tony Perezchica (third base coach)

- Jason Bell (quality assurance coach)

- Tommy Kawamura (game planning coach)

- Tim Cossins (catching instructor)

- Dan Hennigan (director of hitting and offensive coordinator)

Having this list finalized allows for some breathing room; it's one less thing for the franchise to worry about. The offseason is chaotic enough as it is, so the quicker that decisions can be made, the better. Fortunately, little time has been wasted in terms of reinventing the clubhouse.

The Astros are looking to reach playoff contention next year, and having a stable coaching staff is the primary way to make that happen.

Without stability, Houston will crumble in no time. With their unfortunate season now behind them, now is the time to start rebuilding the franchise on all ends.

Looking at this list, the Astros stand a much better shot at having a postseason run in 2026. Each staff member brings unique experiences to the clubhouse, but it looks like they all share the common goal of bringing Houston to the playoffs.

It remains unclear how things will play out during the rest of the offseason and into their next campaign, but hopes are held high for the Astros' new look.

