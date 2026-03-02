Why Lucas Spence Could Be Astros Biggest Sleeper Prospect This Season

Despite the Houston Astros not having the strongest farm system in the Major Leagues, they aren't without potential. Headlining their player development system are Brice Matthews, Xavier Neyens, Walker Janek and Miguel Ullola.

With this squad of prospects, there's clearly talent and developing skill here, but the rankings don't end there.

Further down the Astros' list, there is another name that doesn't stand out just yet, but he is likely going to in just a matter of time.

Who Is Houston’s Biggest Sleeper?

Houston Astros outfielder Lucas Spence | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Outfielder Lucas Spence is not a name that typically comes to mind when fans think of the Astros' top prospects. Matthews tends to claim that spot.

Spence is an underrated player who hasn't yet garnered much attention. He remains overshadowed by multiple prospects who are further up the chain and gearing up for their MLB debuts. However, there's one key aspect to Spence's play that stands out among his fellow prospects: his reliable plate discipline.

Throughout his journey in the minors in 2024 and 2025, he slashed .237/.365/.384 with a .749 OPS and 11 home runs through 140 games. These numbers certainly aren't unheard of for a prospect, but his left-handed swing comes with a sneaky attack, despite not being considered a slugger.

“I think he’s got a pretty good idea of the strike zone," said manager Joe Espada, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "I want to see him barrel some balls, compete in his at-bats. He’s got a pretty good plan, pretty good approach. You see signs of maturity when it comes to the quality of his at-bats throughout camp.”

The interesting thing about Spence is that he wasn't drafted. For many, this would be discouraging to the point of no return. But for Spence, it was fuel to keep pushing forward. As reported by McTaggart, he follows the mindset that everything happens for a reason, and it ultimately led him to where he is now.

Considering he was undrafted, it's not a major surprise that he isn't gaining much attention right now, but this could be changing very soon. Spence is no stranger to working for what he wants, and fans should expect to see him be willing to compete throughout spring training and into the regular season.

He's not quite ready to make a debut in the Major Leagues just yet, but with more time and development, he will receive the nod.