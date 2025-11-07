What Chas McCormick Clearing Waivers Means for Astros and Free Agency
Chas McCormick had a choice. The former Houston Astros outfielder reportedly made it on Thursday.
Yes, former Houston Astros outfielder. Per Chandler Rome at The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter), McCormick cleared outright waivers. At that point, both he and the Astros had a choice.
The Astros could outright McCormick to the minor leagues and keep him. Or, McCormick could become a free agent. Per Rome, the outfielder has opted for free agency. He could refuse the assignment because he has at least three years of service time. Had he had less, he would have had to accept an assignment.
The Astros had not made a formal announcement on McCormick’s status as of Thursday afternoon.
Where Chas McCormick Goes from Here
For the first time in his Major League career, McCormick now has a say in where he goes. He’ll explore free agency, likely looking for a Major League deal. It doesn’t rule out a return to the Astros, as they are not barred from signing him. But, in cases like these, players tend not to return when they are waived.
Whoever signs McCormick will inherit his service time. He has four years of service time, which means he’s eligible for arbitration. MLB Trade Rumors projected that he could make $3.4 million in 2026 before he was waived.
McCormick was drafted in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB draft out of Division III Millersville and made his MLB debut at the start of the 2021 season. McCormick played in parts of five seasons with Houston, including a role in the franchise’s American League pennant team in 2021 and their World Series championship in 2022.
With Houston he slashed 247/.321/.413 with 56 home runs and 196 RBI. His best season was in 2023, when he slashed .273/.353/.489 with 22 home runs and 70 RBI. But he’s batted .211 across the last two seasons in which he dealt with injuries and had a negative bWAR.
Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that four other players were put on waivers — pitcher Luis Garcia, pitcher John Rooney, outfielder Kennedy Corona and outfielder Pedro Leon. Four veterans were declared free agents on Sunday, foremost among them pitcher Framber Valdez, who could be the highest-rated left-handed pitcher on the market. The other free agents are catcher Victor Caratini, second baseman Brendan Rodgers and pitcher Craig Kimbrel.
The Astros extended Framber Valdez a qualifying offer of $22.05 million, which protects the team with draft-pick compensation if he signs with another team.