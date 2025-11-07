Which Astros are Taking Up Most Space on Franchise Payroll for 2026?
Even though free agency started the day after the World Series, it feels a little more serious now that the quiet period is over and players are able to deal outside of their own organizations.
One thing that is important for teams to know before they start making negotiations is what their current payroll looks like in 2026.
The Houston Astros had only five players that they paid more than $10 million to in 2025. Next season that number will go up to eight and those players account for more than $160 million in combined salary. The number inflates to $233.8 million when accounting for arbitration and pre-arbitration players (per Spotrac).
Big Paydays in 2026
Second baseman Jose Altuve is the highest paid player in the organization and will be paid $33 million in 2026 as part of the extension he signed before last season. Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is behind him at $27 million.
Carlos Correa rejoined the Astros at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins and even though the Twins will still be paying part of his salary through 2028 he is still the third-highest paid player on the team as the Astros will be giving him $21.5 million.
The other notable players that the Astros are dealing with next season include:
- Starting pitcher Cristian Javier: $21.4 Million
- First baseman Christian Walker: $20 Million
- Relief pitcher Josh Hader: $19 Million
- Starting pitcher Lance McCullers: $17.7 Million
- Third baseman Isaac Paredes: $10 Million
One aspect here that is interesting to look at is regarding Paredes and Correa. Now that Correa moved to third base with Jeremy Peña locked in at shortstop, does Paredes have a spot on this roster? Should they consider trading him?
Now having a high paid roster doesn't necessarily mean anything which feels weird to point out considering what the Los Angeles Dodgers are doing right now. When one looks at the team that took the AL West from the Astros last year — the Seattle Mariners — an expensive payroll had nothing to do with it.
The Mariners spent $66.5 million less than the Astros last season as they stole the division at the end and then made it to the American League Championship Series which was stretched to seven games while Houston didn't even make the playoffs.
The Astros have a lot to consider moving forward. But a big contract doesn't guarantee that the ballclub won't miss the playoffs again. They have already committed some high dollars to quite a few players, but at least management knows where they stand going into free agency.