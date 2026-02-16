Yordan Alvarez Punches Hole in Astros’ Plan to Protect Him at DH

It's a popular idea when elite sluggers tend to get hurt. Put him at designated hitter and protect him from injury.

It's happened throughout the game’s history since the DH was implemented in the 1970s. It's the plan the Houston Astros want to use when it comes to ensuring that Yordan Alvarez is in the lineup every day.

Houston's official roster lists Alvarez as an outfielder. When he plays in the field, he plays in left field. But after missing more than half the season in 2025, the Astros are hoping to play him at DH as much as possible. Alvarez has played 215 career games in the outfield and 450 at DH.

That all sounds great. But when Alvarez reported to Astros spring training in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday and was asked about the idea of him playing DH practically full time, he punched a logical hole in the theory.

DH May Not Protect Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Alvarez is as aware of his injury history as the organization is. But, as he told The Athletic’s Chandler Rome (subscription required), it's not like Alvarez is injuring himself at the plate.

“I’ve never gotten hurt playing left field,” Alvarez said through an interpreter. “All my injuries have been from different ways [and] running. But I haven’t had any serious injuries actually playing left field.”

It's the fallacy of the argument about putting a slugger at designated hitter to protect them from injury. Sure, a player like Alvarez may not be playing in the field for nine innings. But they must go to the plate, run the bases and do other baseball activities that could lead to injury.

Take his last injury, which was a sprained ankle he suffered against the Texas Rangers on Sept 15. In that case, he sprained his left ankle after his cleat caught in the dirt as he stepped on home plate. no amount of being the designated hitter was going to protect Alvarez from that.

His other injury last season was a fractured hand. He suffered that in April while swinging a bat. Playing in the field won’t protect him from that, either.

There is a logic to what Alvarez is saying, but the Astros have other complications besides his injury history. Houston has an abundance of infielders, and they only want to play Jose Altuve in left field so often this season. Altuve is heading back to second base in 2026 and while that would open more time for Alvarez in left field, he probably won’t get it.

Keeping him in the lineup every day is more important than Alvarez’s desire to play more left field — even if his logic holds up better than Houston’s.

Recommended Articles