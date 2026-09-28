What Joe Espada Told the Astros After Winning the AL West

The 2026 regular season was one rollercoaster of a ride for the Houston Astros. After missing the 2025 postseason with an 87-75 record, the Astros aren't only postseason-bound with an 81-81 record, but they're also the winners of the American League West for the eighth time in 10 years.

Houston has a tall task ahead, set to square off against the Chicago White Sox. The Astros will host the White Sox at Daikin Park for the AL Wild-Card series, which gets underway Tuesday, Sept. 29. But before the Astros worry about taking care of business, they celebrated.

Winning the AL West with a victory over the Athletics and a Texas Rangers loss to the Minnesota Twins, the Astros hit the clubhouse filled with champagne, set to celebrate. Manager Joe Espada, who could be out of a job at the end of this postseason run, made sure his players heard his message before the bottles popped.

Espada's Words to the Astros Players

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (21) celebrates winning the AL West after defeating the Athletics. Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what Espada told players, coaches, and the media before the clubhouse was a champagne bath (via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com on X - formerly Twitter).

"Early in the season, adversity came in hard on us, very hard. Mid-May, we're down in the standings, down in our record, 10-15 games under .500, when adversity came knocking at that door; you guys never opened that door. You came closer together because you guys knew at the end of the day we were the best team in the West," Espada said.

"I am so proud of all you guys, man. Young players, veteran players, training staff, get these guys on the field, coaching staff - I'm so proud of you guys. HEY! We won the West, let's go!"

Can the Astros Make a Run?

Members of the Houston Astros celebrate after winning the AL West. Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, Houston has a shot at making a run at the World Series; however, a lot will have to go their way. They have one of the best playoff performers in recent memory in Jose Altuve in the lineup, as well as the likely American League MVP, Yordan Alvarez.

On the pitching side, they've got an ace in Hunter Brown and playoff-experienced pitchers in Cristian Javie, Josh Hader and Bryan Abreu, but it doesn't matter unless it all comes together.

Getting into the playoffs is the first step; winning a playoff series is the new goal because they've got to take down a hungry White Sox team looking to advance to the ALDS. For Houston, it looks to win a playoff series for the first time since 2023.