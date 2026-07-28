Should the Astros Bring Back Lance McCullers Jr.?

The Houston Astros made the trade that sent veteran right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. to the Milwaukee Brewers on July 15. Just 11 days later, McCullers was shockingly designated for assignment by the Brewers.

This trade sent starter Colton Gordon to the Brewers as well, and the Astros received infield prospect Jaydn Fielder as the return. While McCullers was the main name on the trade, he wasn't the only reason why it happened.

It's clear that the Astros wanted to move on from McCullers given the depth of their pitching rotation and the names returning (Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski) as well as whatever money was left on his contract. The way he was performing with a 6.86 ERA in eight games just wouldn't allow him to make the cut anyway.

Lance McCullers' Short Time in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (50) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gordan seemed to be the young controllable starter that the Brewers wanted, while McCullers was also supposed to aid their pitching staff that desperately needed more arms. Maybe a change of scenery and a start of a new era in Milwaukee could've helped McCullers, but he ended up struggling similarly to how it has been over the past year.

The truth is that McCullers Jr., now 32, doesn't look the same from earlier in his career and the injuries have remained an issue. Multiple arm injuries kept him out the entire 2023 and 2024 season, while he also had a couple of injury list stints in 2025.

He just suffered right shoulder inflammation in May and it took him almost a month to recover. McCullers made just two outings with the Brewers on July 20 and July 25 before being let go.

He first threw three innings of relief on 50 pitches against the New York Mets and gave up two earned runs on two hits along with four strikeouts. McCullers followed that up five days later and gave up three runs in 1.2 innings along with four walks against the Colorado Rockies.

The next day, he was DFA'd. He has now been officially released by the Brewers. McCullers is now set to be a free agent once he clears waivers, if he hasn't already. When this was announced, it begged the wild question if the Astros should reunite with McCullers and bring him back to Houston.

Should the Astros Bring Him Back?

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. warms up prior to the game against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That all depends on the kind of capacity his role would have in Houston. The answer is obviously no if he should be brought back to contribute to the Astros. Given his struggles, there is no need for him in the bullpen or in the rotation.

It seems as if he'll only get minor league opportunities at the moment. McCullers being a veteran doesn't have any minor league options and cannot be outrighted without his acceptance. It won't affect his salary either. Free agency could possibly give him a better opportunity.

Now, it's possible that the Astros could bring him back on a non-roster capacity. That would mean he would be signed to a minor league deal and be given an invite for spring training. McCullers could find a spot somewhere in the Astros minor league system and contribute while staying in the familiar organization where he had all his MLB success.

He played a big role in the golden era of the Astros, and won two World Series and four American League titles. McCullers had plenty of amazing postseason moments with the Astros, including a career 3.47 ERA in the playoffs.

Houston has been McCullers' home for his entire career going back to his debut in 2015. It doesn't seem like McCullers could retire, but if he does, a one-day contract with the Astros is obviously the honorable move. He has a lot of love for the city and bringing back a former legend if he isn't able to find another home in free agency could honestly be the way to go.