What the Lance McCullers Jr. Trade Means For the Astros Going Forward

The Houston Astros will be an interesting team to watch for as the trade deadline gets closer. Even with their 47-51 record, the Astros are right in the postseason race and their moves to improve the roster now will decide how far they go.

The Astros will need to find more stability in their starting pitching rotation and will have some names such as Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski return, besides Cristian Javier continuing to get more comfortable after his recovery. A couple of Houston's arms just never turned out great after spring training, and one of those pitchers was Lance McCullers Jr.

The fan favorite and two-time World Series champion was traded along with Colton Gordon and cash considerations to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfield prospect Jadyn Fielder. The hard truth for McCullers Jr. was that there was no space for him in the Astros rotation, and his pitching just wasn't up to the mark on most occasions to be included.

Not to mention, the injury bug has not stopped with McCullers, as he is currently on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and has been out since May 16. It was a move that ultimately made sense and had to be done. It was clear his contributions on the field weren't matching the salary Houston was paying and given the other arms available, it was possible to trade McCullers Jr.

That's not to say it wasn't a difficult decision knowing how much he meant to the city and team in the 14 years he's been a part of the Astros organization. There's no doubt McCullers will remain an Astros legend and his contributions to the team will forever been remembered during the golden era. However, why would the Brewers take a chance on him and what does this mean going forward for Houston?

Astros Rotation Continues to Come Together

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers desperately need starting pitching given the slew of injuries to their rotation. Jacob Misiorowski also recently experienced arm fatigue, so it's clear the Brewers need more depth. While McCullers Jr. is not in his prime anymore, he has big game experience and nine seasons under his belt.

McCullers has also made three rehab starts and did fairly well, with a 2.45 ERA. His return is around the corner, and the Brewers could add him to the rotation or use him in the bullpen. McCullers Jr. is in the last year of his five-year, $85 million contract and the Brewers will take on some of the $6.67 million left, giving the Astros much needed financial flexibility.

McCullers waived his no-trade clause likely knowing he'll get some real opportunities with the Brewers. The money left on the contract doesn't really break the bank for Milwaukee, which was another reason for why they likely took this chance.

Gordon getting added to the deal was key as a 27-year-old lefty pitcher who's been able to eat up innings at the major league level as well with the Astros. He offers more depth and another healthy arm that can boost their minor league system. Although he's struggled with the Astros, he threw 86 innings last season.

Houston Astros pitcher Colton Gordon delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gordon has five more years of control left and likely his addition to the deal made the trade possible. The Brewers will believe they can develop him. Gordon has also been reliable at the Triple-A level, with a 3.69 ERA in 13 starts so far. It's possible he could join their rotation.

McCullers Jr. has posted an ERA above six since 2025 after his lengthy recovery from a multitude of injuries after the 2022 season. It will be interesting to see if he can improve with a fresh start in Milwaukee. Meanwhile, the Astros will be ready to go with their current rotation as it continues to stabilize and get healthier. Houston can use the money saved to get after some of its other needs.