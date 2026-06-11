Spencer Arrighetti's Breakout Is Giving the Astros Something They Didn't Expect

When the Houston Astros began the 2026 season, one big question for manager Joe Espada was how his starting pitching staff would hold up. That question was answered less than a month into the season. Not very well.

After beginning the season at 5-2 after splitting a four-game season-opening series at home against the Los Angeles Angels and sweeping the Boston Red Sox, things took a quick turn in the wrong direction. On a nine-game road trip against the Athletics, Colorado Rockies and Seattle Mariners, the Astros went 1-8. Injuries piled up with the pitching staff, which saw three starters end up on the injured list.

Espada was looking for someone, anyone, to step up and as it turns out, that pitcher was Spencer Arrighetti. The right-hander had shown flashes of how good he could be the last couple of seasons, but there was no consistency. That is changing in 2026.

Astros Pitcher Spencer Arrighetti Turning Into Key Rotation Piece in 2026

Spencer Arrighetti | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After a 3-2 loss to the Angels in 10 innings on Wednesday night, Houston is 31-39 and 5.5 games back in the American League West behind the Seattle Mariners as they head to Kansas City for a series against the Royals.

Eight games below .500 and the Astros are still hanging around in the AL West, thanks in large part to Arrighetti. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed a breakout candidate for each team and Arrighetti was Houston's.

As Kelly pointed out, Arrighetti’s contributions to this team have been welcomed given that Framber Valdez left in free agency and the Astros ace, Hunter Brown has been sidelines with an injury.

The 26-year-old Arrighetti has been just what Espada has needed this season. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and a 1.9 WAR. He has worked 57 innings with 53 strikeouts and Arrighetti has allowed just 14 earned runs, 16 overall. In June, he's struggled a bit, allowing half of those earned runs in two starts combined against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Angels on Monday night.

Given all the success he's had to date this season, he would be due for a little bit of a regression. Is this the start of it after his first two starts in June? Maybe, but truth be told, there is no telling where Houston would be without him and all the injuries they have dealt with. Without Arrighetti's success this season, the Astros would be in more trouble than they currently are.