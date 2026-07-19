Astros Front Office Leadership Makes Trade Deadline Needs Clear

Coming out of the All-Star break, things have not gone the way that the Houston Astros had hoped in terms of contending for an American League postseason berth. They dropped the first two games out of the break to the Baltimore Orioles.

That is not what general manager Dana Brown and manager Joe Espada had hoped the way things would go against an underachieving Orioles team. Given the recent 12-game winning streak by the Boston Red Sox, Houston's lone path to the playoffs might be by winning the American League West Division. After Saturday night's results, they were four games behind the Texas Rangers.

The next couple of weeks are going to determine the path that Brown and the front office take at the trade deadline on August 3. If they become sellers, there are a handful of players that buyers would be interested in, while if they decide to add, just how far they are willing to go to add is going to be the question. Bob Nightengale of USA Today (subscription required) reported what Houston's need is going to be.

Astros Looking To Add Pitching at the Trade Deadline

Lance McCullers Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nightengale reported that, according to one high-ranking Astros executive, Brown and the front office are making pitching a priority. That really shouldn't come as a surprise, whether it's starting pitching or arms for the bullpen.

“Pitching, pitching and more pitching,'' said the executive to Nightingale.

Last week, Brown wasted no time after the All-Star Game, making some moves. He traded a right-handed pitcher, Lance McCullers Jr., to the Milwaukee Brewers, along with left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon, for prospect outfielder Jadyn Fielder. McCullers waived his no-trade clause to complete the trade, but it is a move that opens the door for potentially something else in the not-too-distant future.

As for Houston's deadline needs and pitching, Brown must take into consideration the reality of where the Astros are. They had question marks entering the season about how the starting rotation stacked up behind ace Hunter Brown after Framber Valdez left in free agency. Brown must decide if his club is good enough to make moves, maybe give up some young pieces, for a chance to win this season. Is his club good enough?

The problem with Houston looking for pitching is that they are going to one of several teams looking to add pitching. Just how deep into a bidding war does Brown get for certain arms? They are unlikely to be in on Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers, but never say never. The next two weeks will go along to determining their path. However, winning games will make the decisions on the front office easier.