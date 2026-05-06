Astros Dealt Massive Blow as Carlos Correa Expected to Miss Serious Time

The Houston Astros for the second straight year have had a ton of negative headlines as it relates to injuries, but the latest piece of news might just be the toughest blow yet.

After he was scratched from the lineup late ahead of Tuesday's night's victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, there was immediate fear that he may have been dinged up late. After the game, a report from MLB.com's Brian McTaggart revealed the worst nightmare may be coming true.

Correa, who hurt his left ankle while taking swings in the cage before the game, is believed to have suffered a significant injury to the area and according to McTaggart could be out for weeks or maybe even months.

Correa Missing Time for Astros is Crushing Blow

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Since Houston brought Correa back last year at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins, he has stepped right back in and produced at a high level. This season, he has slashed .279/.369/.418 for a bWAR of 1.2, also making a huge impact off the field and in the clubhouse.

A consummate pro who is one of the best leaders in baseball, there's a reason why the Astros jumped at the chance to get him back into the fold. Thus far, he has held up his end of the bargain, and any absence for Correa is going to be devastating.

With the team seven games below .500, losing Correa is the last thing they needed, but luckily they do have the names to cover until he can be back.

Astros Likely Now Glad They Kept Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Houston took a lot of flak for choosing to hang onto Isaac Paredes this past winter despite not having a regular spot for him, however now he is going to have an every day role taking over for Correa at third base.

While the loss of Correa of course is absolutely brutal, it does bring a clearer picture to the infield for the next month or so, and perhaps the Astros can hit a stride with a little bit of consistency day-to-day in the lineup.

Correa is set to see a specialist on Wednesday which could provide some further clarity on how long he is out for, but clearly the injury is serious enough that he will be headed to the IL for a significant period of time.

In the meantime, it's time for Paredes to step up.