Tatsuya Imai Gave Astros Forgettable Start in Unforgettable Victory

Yordan Alvarez’s incredible performance against the Kansas City Royals did more than just set franchise records. It gave starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai a hiding place.

Alvarez hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs in the first inning against the Royals. But Imai nearly squandered the entire thing.

In perhaps his worst start of the season, the Japanese right-hander failed to get out of the bottom of the first, as he gave up four hits and five earned runs and only recorded two outs. He put the Astros in an unexpected corner after they scored nine runs in the first inning.

Thanks to a bullpen that was able to hold it together long enough to preserve a 10-8 victory, Imai’s horrible start didn't torch what was an incredible evening for Alvarez.

What Happened to Tatsuya Imai?

Houston Astros starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Houston had the game practically in hand after scoring nine runs in the first inning. But Imai, from the start, struggled. He gave up single to Carter Jensen and then a walk to Bobby Witt Jr., who survived an ABS challenge by Christian Vazquez. Then Vinnie Pasquantino singled to score Jensen and move Witt to third base.

Imai got his first out on Maikel Garcia’s fielder’s choice groundout to Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena, who forced out Pasquantino at second base. Witt scored for Kansas City’s second run. Imai then struck out Jac Caglianone for the second out.

He was almost out of the inning. But then Salvador Perez singled, moving Garcia to third base. Michael Masssey doubled to score Garcia and move Perez to third. That led to the pitching change as the Astros brought in Steven Okert to face Kameron Misner. He singled home Perez and Massey but the runs were charged to Imai.

The right-hander threw just 38 pitches, 21 of which were strikes. He wasn’t charged with the decision.

Okert delivered 2.1 quality innings in Imai’s place, followed by two innings from A.J. Blubaugh and two more from Nate Pearson — who was awarded the win. Only Enyel De Los Santos got into trouble, allowing three runs in the eighth inning. He was replaced by Bryan King, who got out of the jam and Josh Hader closed out the ninth for his second save.

But Imai’s immense issues to start the game forced the Astros to use six relievers on Friday. That leaves Houston with two relievers that were not used on Friday and puts Saturday’s starter, Mike Burrows, in a position that requires a long start for the Astros. All of that is due to Imai’s inability to get out of the first inning.