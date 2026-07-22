Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers-Phillies, Rays-Blue Jays, Marlins-Astros)

The MLB schedule sees one of its biggest slates on Wednesday with 17 games on the docket, including two doubleheaders in Boston and New York.

I’m targeting a pair of road teams and a home favorite for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, July 22.

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, July 22

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Dodgers (-120) at Philadelphia Phillies

Tampa Bay Rays (-109) at Toronto Blue Jays

Houston Astros (-118) vs. Miami Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers (-120) at Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies’ struggles against left-handed starters continued on Tuesday as Justin Wrobleski threw 6.1 innings of one-run ball en route to a 2-1 Dodgers victory. Los Angeles turns to another southpaw in Eric Lauer in the rubber match tonight.

Philadelphia is now just 18-20 vs. LHP on the season, and Lauer has been solid for the Dodgers. The left-hander has thrown three straight quality starts, and while he hasn’t started against the Phillies in a few years, he threw 13 shutout innings against them in 2021 and 2022 combined.

Aaron Nola has been better recently for the Phillies, but that could all come crashing down quickly, especially against a Dodgers lineup.

Tampa Bay Rays (-109) at Toronto Blue Jays

The Rays have quickly put getting swept at Fenway Park behind them with two blowout wins in Toronto.

Tampa Bay is now back on track, while the Blue Jays have lost three in a row and six of seven games. That lone victory was a 1-0 win against the White Sox, and Toronto has scored just 19 runs in its last seven games.

Griffin Jax threw five shutout innings against Toronto in May, and the Jays are going with an opener ahead of Spencer Miles.

The Rays have been the better team this season and in this series, and I’ll take them to continue that tonight at this short price.

Houston Astros (-118) vs. Miami Marlins

The Marlins are starting to look like the team that many expected them to be this season. Miami has lost eight in a row, scoring just 21 runs during that stretch. The Fish are now just 21-30 on the road this year.

Houston has bounced back nicely in these two games against Miami with 13 runs after putting up 11 runs during a four-game losing streak.

Peter Lambert has found new life in Houston this season, and I’ll back him and the Astros as home favorites tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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