Tatsuya Imai Rebounds For Astros in Best Home Start of His Young MLB Career

The key to winning for the Houston Astros this season has been the starting pitching. When the starters go deep, the Astros significantly improve their chances of winning, as it goes for any team in baseball.

However, the Astros have dealt with some polar opposite performances during the year that have made it difficult to decipher what kind of pitching they will get on any given night. That's been the case for rookie Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai.

It's been an up and down year for Imai, who had trouble adjusting to the MLB culture in his first few starts. But he started to put it all together in late May, highlighted by his performance as part of a combined no-hitter at the Texas Rangers.

He struggled prior to the All-Star break and the Astros needed him to put it all together again. It looks like the extended 13 days of rest did the trick for Imai, as he came through with an excellent quality start in the second game of a three-game set against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Imai Back on Track for Houston

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai (45) walks to the dugout after warming up prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros desperately needed this series win, and Imai delivered in his role as he pitched six innings and gave up just one run. Imai gave up just four hits and three walks total, while he struck out eight. The 28-year-old threw 96 total pitches, with 56 for strikes.

He also drew 15 whiffs, with 11 of them on the slider. Imai's average exit velocity was just over 87 mph. It's clear that he stuck to his strengths and it worked. The command was been a big issue for Imai during the season, and just the three walks was a good sign.

Of his pitch total, 52 of his pitches were the slider and the movement looked strong as well. In addition, 41 of his pitches were swung at.

Nonchalant Imai p. 2 pic.twitter.com/yvMXx6i6Ik — Houston Astros (@astros) July 22, 2026

The swing-and-miss factor is there for Imai, and that has steadily improved for the most part. Imai ended up getting the win as well as the Astros held on for a critical 5-3 victory. His ERA is now down to 5.59 and also has a 6-4 record overall. When Imai pitches well, the Astros win.

The Astros got out to a quick start and thanks to a leadoff home run from shortstop Jeremy Peña and an RBI double from rookie outfielder Lucas Spence in the second inning. Isaac Paredes' monster three-run blast in the fifth proved to be the ultimate difference maker.

Reliever Bennett Sousa also returned back to action for the first time since May 4 and pitched a scoreless inning.