Astros' Bats Come Alive in Crucial Series-Opening Win Over Marlins

The Houston Astros desperately needed a win on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game set against the Miami Marlins and got it done in a massive 8-5 victory at Daikin Park. The race for the final AL wild card spot and the postseason has really picked up pace since the All-Star break, and the Astros cannot afford to get behind.

The Astros got off on the complete wrong footing after getting swept by the Baltimore Orioles right after the break. Not only that, but Jeremy Peña went down with right hamstring cramp on Saturday while Christian Walker also suffered back tightness.

The good news for the Astros is that not only did Peña return to the starting lineup for this game, but he also made a major contribution in an offensive explosion. Additionally, right-hander Ronel Blanco made his season debut after a long road to recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Designated hitter and MVP candidate Yordan Alvarez continued his ferocious tear with the bat. Here's how the Astros got this crucial win to end their four-game losing streak and get back afloat.

Series Opening Win over the Marlins in Style

Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez combine for 6 RBI in an @Astros win! pic.twitter.com/xN7oMKWao4 — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2026

The Astros scored eight runs on eight hits, with six of those eight runs coming via the home run. The second inning was when the party got started. Houston was down 2-0 after a Joe Mack homer, and immediately responded with a massive bottom half of the inning.

It began with a walk and a couple of singles, including an RBI from Taylor Trammell. With the bases loaded and one out, Peña officially confirmed he's good to go and hit the second grand slam of his career. It just got out to right field and was the go-ahead blast for the Astros as they went ahead 5-2.

The show wasn't over yet. The most dangerous hitter in baseball, Alvarez, followed that grand slam up with a huge home run to right-center that went 428 feet. It was back-to-back home runs for the Astros in the second inning that allowed them to put up a six-spot.

While the Marlins answered with another two-run homer in the fourth, Alvarez is just batting like he's not human at the moment. It had to be his night again as the Cuban slugger crushed his second home run of the night, 419 feet. Alvarez went three for four on the night.

Yordan Alvarez AGAIN!



He's tied for the Major League lead with 33 homers! pic.twitter.com/pHiIA2N3A8 — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2026

Those were homers 32 and 33 for Alvarez on the season, and he is now tied with Kyle Schwarber for the most in baseball. Alvarez is still in the lead for the AL Triple Crown. The Astros added another run in the seventh on an RBI single from Jose Altuve.

Blanco went 4.2 innings in his first start in 14 months and although he gave up four runs, he still struck out eight and only allowed two hits along with three walks. The bullpen was successful and gave up just one run the rest of the way. Enyel De Los Santos got the win and pitched 1.1 scoreless innings.

There was a lot of good for the Astros to take away from this series-opening win over the Marlins, and Houston will look to keep it going with Tatsuya Imai on the mound on Tuesday night.