The Quirk in Astros Slugger’s First 100 Major League Home Runs

Baseball is a game of milestones and of game of nice, round numbers. Everyone likes something with a zero at the end of it.

What about a .300 career batting average? Perhaps 300 career wins? Or 3,000 career hits? How about 500 career home runs? Those are milestones that are likely to get one in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Isaac Paredes recently reached one. He has hit 100 career home runs. Now, that doesn’t put him in Hank Aaron territory. But back-to-back home runs on Wednesday and Thursday against Pittsburgh showed off is power and why his bat could still be dangled to prospective teams at the MLB trade deadline in August.

He is also among more than 1,000 MLB players with at least 100 career home runs in a game where more than 23,000 players have logged at least one game. But his milestone comes with a quirk.

Isaac Paredes’ Weird Home Run Quirk

Isaac Paredes has hit 100 home runs in his career



He hasn’t gone oppo ONCE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kAiSm09MRN — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 5, 2026

Of Paredes’ 100 home runs, all have gone to home field. All one must do is look at his Statcast page, which Just Baseball on X (formerly Twitter) did after Paredes hit the milestone home run.

Of those home runs he hasn’t come close to something in dead center field, must less an opposite field home run. He’s sent some to the power alley in left-center field. But when he hits a home run, he pulls it. No exceptions.

He didn't sit on 100 home runs for long. He hit No. 101 against the Athletics on Friday. Naturally, it went to left field.

Here's Paredes pulling his weight for 376 feet to put the Astros ahead, 3-0 pic.twitter.com/UDppi6bvP3 — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) June 6, 2026

Keeping Paredes as opposed to trading him this offseason has worked out in Houston’s favor. A glut of outfielders had most outsiders believing that Houston would make a deal to move him, but the Astros never did. That was a good thing.

While Houston got second baseman Jose Altuve back from a three-week stretch on the injured list on Friday, third baseman Carlos Correa is on the IL for the rest of the season after ankle surgery.

Now, Paredes is back at third base, the position he started at last season with Houston before a severe hamstring injury took him out for two months and led to the Astros reacquiring Correa via trade.

Entering Friday’s game, he was slashing .238/.331/.400 with eight home runs and 28 RBI. Trading him seems out of the question now — unless the Astros fall further out of the playoff race in the American League. That’s the one thing that could force their hand and pull the trigger on a deal for Paredes.