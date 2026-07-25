Astros Reveal Unexpected Roster Move, Set Starting Lineup vs White Sox
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The Houston Astros extended their winning streak to four games on Friday night after a thrilling, come-from-behind victory over the Chicago White Sox 9-5. It was highlighted by an eight-run sixth inning and the Astros bullpen stepping up as starter Spencer Arrighetti left the game after the first inning with right foot nerve irritation.
This is a key time for the Astros as they are currently rising in the American League standings and are currently just two games back in the AL West division race. The win to open the series against the White Sox gave plenty of positive momentum to the team and the Astros have a chance to now win this road series in the second game.
Prior to the game, the Astros had to announce a new roster move as Arrighetti described his own injury as "really painful" according to Andy Martinez of MLB.com.
Astros New Pitching Move
Left-handed reliever Bryan King was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land and Arrighetti was placed on the 15-day injured list due to that right foot nerve irritation. The 29-year-old King was just sent down to Triple-A on July 20 after severely struggling in his last four games.
King was only brought up due to the injury, and it will be interesting to see if the five day break did him some good for resetting purposes. He was one of the Astros' best relievers prior to that poor stretch and still just has a 3.40 ERA in 42 appearances.
Given the bullpen had to pitch eight innings on Friday night with six different arms, his presence will be needed.
Here's the Astros lineup for the second game of this three game set against the White Sox.
Astros Lineup on July 25 vs White Sox
1. SS Jeremy Peña
2. DH Yordan Alvarez (L)
3. 3B Isaac Paredes
4. 2B Jose Altuve
5. LF Lamonte Wade Jr. (L)
6. 1B Christian Walker
7. C Yainer Diaz
8. CF Lucas Spence (L)
9. RF Cam Smith
Smith returned to the lineup on Friday for the first time since July 19 and hit the monster go-ahead two-run homer. The time off to work on his bat paid off in the first game of the series. Walker cleared the bases with a three-RBI double, and the bottom of the lineup contributing will remain important.
Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox
Where: Rate Field- Chicago, IL
Time: 6:10 p.m.
TV: Astros — Space City Home Network; White Sox - Chicago Sports Network
Radio: Astros — KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; White Sox— ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley
Starting Pitchers
Astros: RHP Hunter Brown (1-1, 4.05 ERA) vs. White Sox: RHP Sean Burke (7-4, 3.20 ERA)
The Astros' hitters have found success against Burke as Altuve has gone 2/2 with an RBI and Paredes is 2/3 with an RBI as well. Walker is also 2/2 with a home run in his career against Burke. Smith is 1/2 and Peña is 1/3.
Brown will have to be careful as Andrew Benintendi has hit .333 against him with a home run, while Chase Meidroth and Miguel Vargas have each got a hit on him too.
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Maanav Gupta primarily covers Houston sports for On SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña, J.J. Watt, and Jim Nantz. Gupta has been writing about the Astros for various publications since 2024. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.Follow MGSportsTalk