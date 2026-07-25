Astros Reveal Unexpected Roster Move, Set Starting Lineup vs White Sox

The Houston Astros extended their winning streak to four games on Friday night after a thrilling, come-from-behind victory over the Chicago White Sox 9-5. It was highlighted by an eight-run sixth inning and the Astros bullpen stepping up as starter Spencer Arrighetti left the game after the first inning with right foot nerve irritation.

This is a key time for the Astros as they are currently rising in the American League standings and are currently just two games back in the AL West division race. The win to open the series against the White Sox gave plenty of positive momentum to the team and the Astros have a chance to now win this road series in the second game.

Prior to the game, the Astros had to announce a new roster move as Arrighetti described his own injury as "really painful" according to Andy Martinez of MLB.com.

Astros New Pitching Move

Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan King (74) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left-handed reliever Bryan King was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land and Arrighetti was placed on the 15-day injured list due to that right foot nerve irritation. The 29-year-old King was just sent down to Triple-A on July 20 after severely struggling in his last four games.

King was only brought up due to the injury, and it will be interesting to see if the five day break did him some good for resetting purposes. He was one of the Astros' best relievers prior to that poor stretch and still just has a 3.40 ERA in 42 appearances.

Given the bullpen had to pitch eight innings on Friday night with six different arms, his presence will be needed.

Here's the Astros lineup for the second game of this three game set against the White Sox.

Astros Lineup on July 25 vs White Sox

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez celebrate Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. SS Jeremy Peña

2. DH Yordan Alvarez (L)

3. 3B Isaac Paredes

4. 2B Jose Altuve

5. LF Lamonte Wade Jr. (L)

6. 1B Christian Walker

7. C Yainer Diaz

8. CF Lucas Spence (L)

9. RF Cam Smith

Smith returned to the lineup on Friday for the first time since July 19 and hit the monster go-ahead two-run homer. The time off to work on his bat paid off in the first game of the series. Walker cleared the bases with a three-RBI double, and the bottom of the lineup contributing will remain important.

Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox

Where: Rate Field- Chicago, IL

Time: 6:10 p.m.

TV: Astros — Space City Home Network; White Sox - Chicago Sports Network

Radio: Astros — KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; White Sox— ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Starting Pitchers

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Astros: RHP Hunter Brown (1-1, 4.05 ERA) vs. White Sox: RHP Sean Burke (7-4, 3.20 ERA)

The Astros' hitters have found success against Burke as Altuve has gone 2/2 with an RBI and Paredes is 2/3 with an RBI as well. Walker is also 2/2 with a home run in his career against Burke. Smith is 1/2 and Peña is 1/3.

Brown will have to be careful as Andrew Benintendi has hit .333 against him with a home run, while Chase Meidroth and Miguel Vargas have each got a hit on him too.