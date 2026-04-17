Astros’ Isaac Paredes Emerging as Possible Target for Brewers

When it came to the Houston Astros and general manager Dana Brown, there were a lot of rumors surrounding them over the offseason.

One name that kept coming up was Isaac Paredes. Some teams were reportedly involved for the 27-year-old utility infielder. However, Brown stood pat despite the rumors and Paredes is three weeks into the season with the Astros.

It hasn't been the best start to the season for Paredes and Houston. However, that hasn't stopped his name from popping up in trade rumors. The latest has him linked to a National League Central Division team that needs a third baseman.

Astros Isaac Paredes is Struggling to Begin 2026 Season

Isaac Paredes | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report had one trade idea for some contenders who could be in danger of selling off sooner rather than later. Reuter pitched the idea of Paredes being sent to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Houston's starting rotation has been devastated with injuries, with Hunter Brown, Cristian Javier, and Tatsuya Imai all going down in the last couple of weeks. The Astros also lost shortstop Jeremy Peña to the injured list.

That opens the door for more playing for Paredes at third base with Carlos Correa sliding over to shortstop, but Paredes' struggles are making it tough for Joe Espada to keep him in the lineup.

Paredes is slashing just .208/.344/.283 with 11 hits in 53 at-bats. He has six RBIs, but he has struck out 13 times and has a WAR of -0.2. That's not ideal for a team that is struggling to play through key injuries.

Espada has several infielders he can choose to play over Paredes, but in the overall big picture, he is hurting Dana Brown in one area, his trade value.

The trade deadline isn't until early August, but there is going to be no shortage of Paredes rumors over the next couple of months. If Dana Brown decides to move him, the Brewers are an option that could use him.

Since they traded Claeb Durbin to the Red Sox ahead of spring training, Milwaukee hasn't found the answer on the corner at third. Luis Rengifo and David Hamilton are splitting duties and neither has added much, if anything, offensively.

Reuter's return for Houston has them landing some prospects. Moving on from Paredes feels like it is something that is going to happen at some point. Maybe a change of scenery is what he needs to turn things around. Having depth is key and that could make it easier for Dan Brown to make a deal.