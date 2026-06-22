Why Yordan Alvarez Skipping Home Run Derby is Great News for Astros

The Houston Astros came away with a big series victory over the Cleveland Guardians this weekend, earning a victory in game three on the back of a strong start from Kai-Wei Teng and an offensive performance from Yordan Alvarez.

Alvarez continues to prove why he is the current front-runner for the American League Most Valuable Player award, smashing his 25th home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning against Slade Cecconi. Hitting home runs has become what Alvarez is known for.

That being said, with the 2026 All-Star Game looming around the corner, Alvarez has been asked over and over again if he'll participate in this year's installment of the Home Run Derby. Alvarez leads the American League in home runs, so the question is fair.

However, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required) the Astros slugger will not be participating in the 2026 Home Run Derby. While that might confuse or upset fans, given the strength of his game is the long ball, this decision could actually work in Houston's favor as they aim to climb back into the AL playoff race.

Why It’s Good Alvarez Is Missing the Derby

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Sometimes, the All-Star Game weekend festivities can get away from some players and their approach at the plate. For a guy like Alvarez, he'd likely be fine, but why tweak the current swing he has, which results in home runs regardless, to try to hit a home run in a fun competition?

A 162-game season is enough time in a baseball season for players to find their groove at the plate and approach their at-bats depending on the situation. Once you start swinging for the fences, it can be hard to stop, and that shows across the league in various situational circumstances.

While several reports have debunked claims that professional players perform worse after competing in the derby, it's still a strong choice for Alvarez to focus on the Astros and getting to the playoffs rather than focusing on hitting home runs.

As of Monday morning, Houston sits in fourth place in the AL West division at 37-42. While the Astros sit near the bottom of the division, they are within three games of first place and two games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.

A laser-focused Alvarez on helping the Astros return to the playoffs only benefits the franchise in a time when they need all of their players to remain competitively focused.