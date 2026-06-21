Astros Offense Set for Major Test With Blue Jays Probable Pitchers This Week

This season has been, for lack of a better word, pitiful for the American League, as only four teams have a winning record going into Sunday's series finale. But that has been great for ballclubs like the Houston Astros, who have been riddled with injuries; their season is far from lost.

It isn't just injuries that have hurt the Astros, as the pitching staff has been somewhat of a dumpster fire of inconsistencies, so it is safe to say that the offense has kept this season alive, and why they are inches from the top of the division.

Again, that is quite pitiful, but now that they are starting to get healthy, they will be a completely different team, and Houston needs to finish this month with a winning record, which means a pretty tough road week starting Monday.

Monday evening kicks off the series between themselves and the Toronto Blue Jays, who will be bringing up the top of their rotation, and their offense is starting to find some signs of life. It won't be an easy matchup by any means.

Luckily, Hunter Brown is back for the Astros and is set to take the opener and set the tone for the week as the Astros set their probables for the upcoming series.

Astros, Blue Jays Probables

Astros pitcher Peter Lambert (38) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels | William Liang-Imagn Images

Now, it is important to take note that the probables were released before the Father's Day games, meaning it was before the Blue Jays were rained out at Wrigley Field. This means that strikeout machine Dylan Cease is pushed back a day and will take the opener.

That being said, this is how it originally looked, but everyone moves down a slot for Toronto, and Houston will no longer face Kevin Gausman.

Mon, Jun 22 • 7:07 PM EDT: Hunter Brown vs. Shane Bieber

Tue, Jun 23 • 4:07 PM EDT: Peter Lambert vs. Trey Yesavage

Wed, Jun 24 • 7:07 PM EDT: Mike Burrows vs. Kevin Gausman

Seeing Cease instead is not ideal for the Astros, as he is neck and neck with Cam Schlittler in the AL Cy Young race with a 2.71 ERA, and leads the AL in strikeouts, while Gausman is coming off the worst start of his career.

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam against the Kansas City Royals | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Then there is the former Cy Young Award winner, Bieber, who will be making the first start of his season, and ultimately will be the best odds for Houston to take the game. His command has been a little iffy, but they are without too many starters to have him make another rehab start.

Now, Trey Yesavage doesn't quite look like the one everyone was in awe of last October, but he is still holding hitters to a .201 batting average and has a 3.76 ERA.

The Astros' bats have ultimately been led by Yordan Alvarez and the historic season that he is on. There isn't a person with access to the internet who doesn't know what he has been doing this year, and his teammates are supporting him in every way.

Christian Walker isn't getting enough attention, but without him Houston would not be where they are right now. Then, there is Jeremy Pena who just had a multi-home run game. This team is capable of being explosive.

The key to taking this series is getting the starters out early. The Jays' bullpen is overused and overworked, so the sooner the offense can get their starter off the hill, the better.