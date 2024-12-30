Surprising Contender Reportedly 'All In' on Houston Astros' Alex Bregman
Many of this winter's top free agents found new homes in December, but Alex Bregman still remains unsigned.
He may not be available for long, however, as a new frontrunner has emerged for the former Houston Astros star.
According to Evan Petzold's Dec. 29 report for the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers have "strong interest" in Bregman and "appear to be all-in" on the two-time All-Star.
"Both sides are engaged in ongoing discussions with mutual interest, but there has been a gap in value as Bregman's market narrows," Petzold writes.
Bregman, who is represented by the Boras Corporation, is reportedly seeking a seven-year contract north of $200 million. That would approach the Tigers' record for largest free-agent contract in franchise history; Prince Fielder's nine-year, $214 million megadeal in 2014.
After cutting payroll in 2024, Detroit has money to spend.
The Tigers are still looking to add another right-handed bat even after signing former New York Yankees slugger Gleyber Torres to a one-year, $15 million deal.
Despite making the playoffs with an 86-76 record last year, Detroit could desperately use another power hitter after ranking 24th in MLB in home runs (162). Riley Greene was the only Tiger to blast 20 homers last year, and Bregman's 26 long balls would have led the team.
Detroit could use Bregman's pop in the middle of its order along with his veteran leadership.
The two-time World Series champ would be a great addition to a young team coming off its first postseason berth since 2014.
The Tigers haven't signed a marquee free agent in years, and inking Bregman could help put them over the top in the AL Central. They're facing stiff competition from the Boston Red Sox, however, who are also interested in the 30-year-old third baseman.
If Detroit misses out on Bregman, it could still pivot to former Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander, but its options are dwindling.
Meanwhile, the Astros have apparently moved on from their star after trading for Isaac Paredes and signing Christian Walker, leaving no room for Bregman in the infield.