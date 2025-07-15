Three Standout Players From Day 2 of the A's 2025 Draft
The past couple of drafts have turned out very well for the A's so far, with Jacob Wilson and Nick Kurtz already making impacts with the big league club. and their 2025 draft may be no different. The A's started strong, selecting Florida State left-hander Jamie Arnold, 11th overall. Arnold had an impressive college career and looks poised to move quickly through the A's system.
With the 48th pick, the A's took outfielder Devin Taylor from Indiana. Taylor may have one of the best bats in the draft and looks to be a steal for the A's.
The A's strong draft did not stop there, as they had 17 more draft picks on day two. However, out of those 17 players, three stood out the most.
Gavin Turley | OF, Oregon State | Selected 110th Overall
With their first selection on day two, and in the 4th round, the A's took Oregon State outfielder Gavin Turley. The right-handed power hitter is ranked 78th overall by MLB.com, giving the A's more value to add to their draft.
Turley played in 170 games for Oregon State and smashed 53 home runs. MLB.com grades Turley's hit tool a 45 (on a 20-80 scale), but they grade his power at a 60, with some scouts giving him 70-grade power. Scouts had questions on whether Turley would hit enough to tap into that power at the next level, but after hitting .351 in his third year at Oregon State, the concerns may have lightened.
Turley also surpassed last year's No. 1 overall selection Travis Bazzana as the all-time home run leader in Oregon State history.
Corey Braun | LHP, South Florida | Selected 230th Overall
The A's took Corey Braun in the eighth round out of South Florida. As the Bulls' ace, Braun struck out 97 batters in 97 innings and held a 3.71 ERA; he only walked 24 batters in that span.
Braun utilizes a low-90s fastball and a high-70s slider with high spin rates. His curveball produced a 40% whiff rate as well. His off-speed pitches will be effective in the lower minors, meaning he could move fairly quickly.
Bobby Boser | 3B/SS, Florida | Selected 320th Overall
The A's got more value in the eleventh round by selecting Bobby Boser out of Florida. Boser is ranked 188th overall by MLB.com. Boser hit .336 with 18 home runs in 61 games last season. Despite good performance at the plate, MLB.com grades Boser's hit and power tools at 45 and 50, respectively.
In a media call following the Draft, A's Director of Scouting Eric Kubota said that their area scout loved him. "He's always really really liked him. [The scout] was really excited to get him."
Boser can play all over the infield, but it looks like the A's will develop him at shortstop. Regardless, he could be a super-utility player as he gets higher in the minor leagues. He improved his strikeout rate this past season to the best of his collegiate career at 25.1%.
Overall, the A's have had yet another very well-rounded draft. While this draft class has yet to even sign yet, on paper it looks very strong. The A's 2023 and 2024 drafts were strong, and with 2025 looking the same way, their farm system might be the deepest it has been in a decade-plus.
As they try and compete with the young core they have at the major league level, the recent draftees will push to join that group and help the team ascend to contention.