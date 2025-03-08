A's JJ Bleday Ready to Take Next Step in 2025
The Athletics had another outfielder breakout in 2024, in addition to Lawrence Butler, and that was JJ Bleday. Coming over in a trade with the Marlins in 2023, Bleday struggled severely at the plate, batting .195 across 303 plate appearances. 2024 was his coming out party.
He hit .243 with a 324 OBP, 43 doubles, ranking sixth-most in the MLB, and posted .762 OPS or a 120 OPS+.
Bleday will be the A's everyday center fielder in 2025, as he was last year. In an interview on A's Cast, Bleday noted that "It feels good... it feels good coming back and having that mindset of, you know, it's mine to lose."
The A's do have an influx of young outfield prospects nearing "MLB ready" status, but with the way Bleday played in 2024, he may be holding down that spot for a while.
Later in the interview on A's Cast, Bleday was talking about the mechanical changes he made to his approach and swing, "... simplifying some things, so like lessening up head movement, getting rid of my big leg kick."
Bleday notes limiting his head movement as one of the big changes he made to his swing, which is interesting because that is the same change that Butler notes when asked what he changed going into the second half of last season.
Those changes to his swing clearly worked, but with another offseason under his belt and time to work on his swing even more, 2024 may have just been the start for Bleday.
So far this spring, Bleday is hitting .353 in 17 at-bats with one home run, one double, and a 1.064 OPS. Yes, that is a small sample size, but it shows that the changes being made are working and something could be brewing for Bleday.
The A's have the potential to have one of the better lineups in the sport next season. In the second half, only the duo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto were better than Brent Rooker and Butler, with Soto now on the New York Mets, Rooker and Butler may be the best duo in baseball.
There are big expectations around Shea Langeliers and his powerful bat; as he has continued to improve every single year. Then there are the young guys Zack Gelof, Tyler Soderstrom, and Jacob Wilson, who could all take steps forward in their own development. If Bleday can take his offensive game even further, the sky is the limit for what this A's offense could become.
2025 could prove to be a big year for Bleday and another step in his development into a potential star. Only time will tell what is in store for the former fourth-overall pick.