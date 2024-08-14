A's Jump All Over Paul Blackburn
The Oakland A's have the best record in the American League since the break, thanks to their win over the New York Mets on Tuesday night on the road. They came into the week at 13-8, which was tied with the Kansas City Royals, but K.C. has lost their first two this week, leaving the A's and Dodgers with identical 14-8 records, trailing the San Diego Padres at 17-4.
The A's didn't waste any time jumping all over former teammate Paul Blackburn, with the first three batters reaching base. Blackburn picked off Lawrence Butler, then got Miguel Andujar to fly out to deep center before hitting catcher Shea Langeliers to load the bases.
It was fitting that the game turned on a matchup between the former longest-tenured Oakland Athletic, Blackburn, and the guy that took over that mantle upon Pauly B's departure, Seth Brown. The first baseman lined a bases-clearing double into right-center that put the A's up 3-0 in the first.
Blackburn worked quickly in the second, setting down the side in order. In the bottom of the second, Joe Boyle, fresh off being recalled from Triple-A, unleashed three straight heaters that Pete Alonso swung right through. Boyle topped out at 99.8 miles per hour with his final fastball in that at-bat.
In the top of the third, the A's offense was back to work. Brent Rooker singled and JJ Bleday walked to give the A's runners at first and second. Andujar reached on an error by third baseman Jose Iglesias, which allowed Rooker to score from second and gave the A's a 4-1 lead. An out there could have limited the damage a touch, but the big blow was struck when the next batter, Langeliers, swatted a three-run shot to left.
Blackburn would get through the fourth, but the damage was already done. His final line: four innings, six hits, seven runs (six earned), two walks and four strikeouts.
A's manager Mark Kotsay told reporters in New York after the game, "I thought our approach was great. We got him up in the zone, [he] made some mistakes. Obviously the changeup to [Langeliers]. It was a big at-bat. I think overall the at-bats in themselves were really good against him. We waited him out, we didn't chase. We got him up in the zone and over the plate." The A's ended up tacking on a couple more in the sixth, winning by a 9-4 final.
Former Mets reliever Austin Adams came on in a big spot for Oakland in the fifth, with New York getting to Boyle and hanging three runs on him without the righty recording an out, making it 7-4. Adams came in with runners on first and second, then struck out Jeff McNeil, got Iglesias to pop out, and struck out Francisco Alvarez to end the threat. Adams is known for having celebrations after getting out of jams, and on Tuesday, he seemed to poke fun at the Mets own "OMG!" celebration.
The A's and Mets will be back at it for two more games on Wednesday and Thursday. The projected starters for those games will be Joey Estes for the A's and David Peterson on Wednesday, and Mitch Spence vs. Jose Quintana on Thursday.