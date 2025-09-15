A's Lawrence Butler Nominated for 2025 Roberto Clemente Award
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Major League Baseball announced today that outfielder Lawrence Butler has been nominated for the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award.
The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.
As part of the annual program, each Club nominates one player to be considered for the league-wide Award in tribute to Clemente’s achievements and character. The A’s will recognize Butler as their nominee during a pregame ceremony on Sept. 23.
As part of his commitment to the community, Butler formed the L4W Foundation. Its mission is to ignite hope and opportunity in inner-city, underrepresented youth by creating pathways to success through financial education, elite baseball training and impactful mentorship.
Rooted in his own journey from Southwest Atlanta’s Zone 4 to the big leagues, the L4W Foundation seeks to empower young people to dream boldly, overcome challenges and realize their full potential.
In addition, Butler participated in many community events in the Sacramento area throughout the season, ranging from a Nike RBI Camp for little leaguers to visiting with kids at UC Davis Children’s Hospital. He also kicked off the year with the MLB Dream Series at Tempe Diablo Stadium, an annual event hosted in connection with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award, presented by Capital One, will be honored at the 2025 World Series following selection by a blue-ribbon panel.
This panel includes representatives from the Commissioner’s Office, Capital One, MLB-affiliated networks (MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN and TBS), MLB.com, the National Baseball Hall of Fame, as well as Roberto’s children, Enrique, Luis and Roberto Clemente Jr.
Beginning today, fans can vote for the winner via MLBTogether.com/clementeaward (in both English and Spanish). The site, which will feature bios of each of the nominees, allows fans to vote until the end of the season on Sunday, Sept. 28. The winner of the fan vote will count as one vote among those cast by the blue-ribbon panel.
Above is the press release that was sent out by the Athletics for the announcement. The game in which Butler will be honored beforehand will be the Friday game of the final homestand of the 2025 season against the Kansas City Royals. It is also crew neck sweatshirt night, with the A's handing out green sweatshirts with "Sacramento" across the chest.
Over the weekend, Lawrence Butler joined a short list of A's legends that has produced a 20-20 season in the green and gold.