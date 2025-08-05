A's Place Austin Wynns on IL
On June 6, the Athletics placed starting backstop Shea Langeliers on the IL, leaving them with two fairly inexperienced big-league catchers on the roster in Willie MacIver and Jhonny Pereda. That also happened to be the same day that the Cincinnati Reds designated Austin Wynns for assignment, and two days later he was traded to the A's for cash.
While Wynns hasn't received a ton of playing time given that Langeliers plays pretty much every game, he's made it into 22 games, collecting 67 plate appearances in his two months with the club. Over that span, he has gone 14-for-63 (.222) with three homers, 10 RBI, and a .242 OBP. He grades out as roughly league average behind the dish as well, but he's a great guy in the clubhouse who is always ready to greet everyone.
Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals, the A's placed Wynns on the 10-day IL with an abdominal strain, which he felt after the game on Sunday. He will be returning to West Sacramento on Tuesday night for an MRI and doctor's appointment.
To take his place on the 26-man roster, the A's have recalled MacIver. The 28-year-old rookie hit .245 with a .288 on-base and a pair of home runs in his 17 games with the green and gold earlier this year. His energy is infectious, as he always has a smile on him. MacIver also had one heck of a series last week, collecting 15 RBI across five games
Here is the full press release:
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Athletics placed catcher Austin Wynns on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 4 with an abdominal strain and recalled catcher Willie MacIver from Triple-A Las Vegas, the club announced today.
Wynns was acquired from Cincinnati on June 8 and is batting .222 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 22 games with the A’s. He hit .400 in 18 games with the Reds and has a .291 average with six home runs, 21 RBI and an .865 OPS in 40 games overall.
MacIver joins the A’s for the second time this year after hitting .245 with two home runs and four RBI in 16 games in his Major League debut during his first stint from May 23 to June 29. He batted .321 with five home runs, 26 RBI and an .883 OPS in 19 games with Las Vegas following his June 30 option.
The 29-year-old right-handed hitter went 4-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI on Saturday against Reno and had 15 RBI over his final five Triple-A games. MacIver is hitting .340 with nine home runs, 60 RBI and a .924 OPS in 70 games overall with the Aviators.