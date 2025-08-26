Inside The As

A's Provide Update on Jacob Lopez Injury

One of the star rookie pitchers for the A's this year received news on the forearm tightness he felt in Seattle.

Bridget Mulcahy

Aug 24, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57), left, catcher Willie MacIver (65), center, and pitching coach Scott Emerson meet at the mound during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57), left, catcher Willie MacIver (65), center, and pitching coach Scott Emerson meet at the mound during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
In this story:

The A's have provided an update on Jacob Lopez's forearm tightness that he felt after being removd from Sunday's game in Seattle. A's manager Mark Kotsay has said that the left-hander is dealing with a Grade 1 flexor strain. He is shut down from throwing at this time, and there is no timetable for his return to throwing.

There is a pending roster move incoming, manager Mark Kotsay told media during Monday's pregame scrum, ahead of the series opener against the Detroit Tigers. "For Jacob, it's unfortunate as well as he's been throwing the baseball," Kotsay said.

Though it's unfortunate news, he mentioned this was the best case scenario for the bad news they were getting back. Shutting Lopez down for now leaves open the possibility he could pitch out of the bullpen for a few innings to end the season, says the skipper.

This is certainly a positive sign, given that any forearm tightness can lead to more serious injuries. If he's back before the end of the season, that would be a huge boost heading into 2026, as Lopez has been one of the A's better starters in recent weeks.

Time will tell who will be called upon, but the A's must now use their bullpen and reinforcements from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill in for both him and Jack Perkins, who was placed on the IL with a strained right shoulder. Brady Basso has been out for the 2025 campaign, but could return in a bullpen role before the season is out. That could lead both Osvaldo Bido and Joey Estes landing in the rotation.

A's options in the rotation

The A's could also look to Mitch Spence, who is also on the 40-man roster, as an option in the rotation for the final month. Ken Waldichuk is also rehabbing and on the 40-man, but he's been struggling with getting his velocity up as he works back from Tommy John. Thrusting him into the rotation may not be the best option at this stage.

The A's also designated Luis Urías for assignment on Monday, to make room for Zack Gelof on the 26-man roster, but that also created an opening on the 40-man (which now sits at 39) for another arm to be used, if needed.

After the MRI results for Lopez, it remains to be seen what the exact roster move will be. Perkins would have started Tuesday's game, but now Osvaldo Bido will take the ball in the first inning, and the A's bullpen will hope to follow with strong outings as they look to shut down the Tigers offense.

feed

Published
Bridget Mulcahy
BRIDGET MULCAHY

Bridget Mulcahy is a freelance journalist and baseball author based out of Sacramento, California. She attended University of California, Davis where she earned her degree in Communications and Professional Writing. In 2018, she began covering the Sacramento River Cats at Sutter Health Park including the 2019 Pacific Coast League champion season. She has built her own website and social media presence where she writes about all aspects of baseball and provides a fresh, insightful perspective on the game.

Home/News