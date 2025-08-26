A's Provide Update on Jacob Lopez Injury
The A's have provided an update on Jacob Lopez's forearm tightness that he felt after being removd from Sunday's game in Seattle. A's manager Mark Kotsay has said that the left-hander is dealing with a Grade 1 flexor strain. He is shut down from throwing at this time, and there is no timetable for his return to throwing.
There is a pending roster move incoming, manager Mark Kotsay told media during Monday's pregame scrum, ahead of the series opener against the Detroit Tigers. "For Jacob, it's unfortunate as well as he's been throwing the baseball," Kotsay said.
Though it's unfortunate news, he mentioned this was the best case scenario for the bad news they were getting back. Shutting Lopez down for now leaves open the possibility he could pitch out of the bullpen for a few innings to end the season, says the skipper.
This is certainly a positive sign, given that any forearm tightness can lead to more serious injuries. If he's back before the end of the season, that would be a huge boost heading into 2026, as Lopez has been one of the A's better starters in recent weeks.
Time will tell who will be called upon, but the A's must now use their bullpen and reinforcements from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill in for both him and Jack Perkins, who was placed on the IL with a strained right shoulder. Brady Basso has been out for the 2025 campaign, but could return in a bullpen role before the season is out. That could lead both Osvaldo Bido and Joey Estes landing in the rotation.
A's options in the rotation
The A's could also look to Mitch Spence, who is also on the 40-man roster, as an option in the rotation for the final month. Ken Waldichuk is also rehabbing and on the 40-man, but he's been struggling with getting his velocity up as he works back from Tommy John. Thrusting him into the rotation may not be the best option at this stage.
The A's also designated Luis Urías for assignment on Monday, to make room for Zack Gelof on the 26-man roster, but that also created an opening on the 40-man (which now sits at 39) for another arm to be used, if needed.
After the MRI results for Lopez, it remains to be seen what the exact roster move will be. Perkins would have started Tuesday's game, but now Osvaldo Bido will take the ball in the first inning, and the A's bullpen will hope to follow with strong outings as they look to shut down the Tigers offense.