A's Slugger Nick Kurtz Pulled From Game Against Texas Rangers
Heading into the weekend series with the Texas Rangers, the Athletics have been rolling, winners of 21 of their past 30 games, which has seen them climb into a tie for fourth place in the AL West after being in last since the end of May.
A big reason for this surge has been rookie first baseman Nick Kurtz, who has been the best hitter in baseball since July 24, and his 2.0 fWAR has him tied with Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. in that span.
After battling Rangers starter Jack Leiter in the bottom of the third inning and working a walk, Kurtz came around to score on Brent Rooker's two-out double that tied the game at 2-2. He didn't appear to be in any discomfort as he rounded third, but when the top of the fourth rolled around, he was taken out of the contest and replaced by Carlos Cortes.
Cortes would move to left field, while Tyler Soderstrom would slide to first base, at least initially. In the bottom of the eighth with a left-hander on the mound, A's manager Mark Kotsay would go to his bench again, using Brett Harris in place of Cortes. Harris would fly out to right, and would take over defensively at first base while Soderstrom went back to left field.
Nick Kurtz exits early on Friday
The A's would later say that Kurtz left the game with right oblique soreness. MLB.com's Martín Gallegos also reported that there was no further update on the A's first baseman following the game. "Kotsay said they hope to get him looked at tomorrow for an MRI, but noted it may be difficult since it's a holiday weeekend."
While the A's are technically alive in the postseason picture, they don't have much of a realistic shot at making it to October baseball. That said, any potential injury to Kurtz stings, as this is his first season and those extra at-bats could be useful heading into the offseason. At the same time, the club certainly won't want to risk any further injury, either.
All that is to say that the A's are going to be cautious with Kurtz until they know he's good to go. The timeline for when that will be appears up in the air until that MRI can be done. The 22 year old is hitting .308 with a .402 OBP and a 1.034 OPS in his first 94 big league games, and has also swatted 27 home runs this season.
Since the beginning of July, he's really taken off, batting .365 with a .475 OBP and 15 home runs, giving him a 1.230 OPS. He has just been ridiculously good for the green and gold in his rookie campaign, and he's outperforming everyone over this stretch--including two players that will end up winning the MVP awards in the American and National Leagues.