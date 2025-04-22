A's vs Rangers Pitching Matchups in Sacramento
Yesterday, it was reported that the A's top prospect, Nick Kurtz, would be heading to The Show to face the division-leading Texas Rangers at home. Kurtz has bashed his way up the A's minor league system and should add another impressive bat to the lineup.
On the pitching side of things, the A's have some of their hottest arms taking the mound against Texas. These guys are looking to continue pitching well to help get a couple of wins, and help move the team up the standings in a tight AL West race.
Tuesday April 22nd: Patrick Corbin vs Osvaldo Bido
To open up the series, the A's have Osvaldo Bido on the bump, who is off to an impressive start to his 2025 campaign. His last start came in the series against the White Sox, where he tossed nearly six innings, only allowing one earned run. On the season, Bido holds a 2.61 ERA in 20.2 innings pitched.
For the Rangers, they are opening the series with veteran southpaw Patrick Corbin on the mound. He's currently 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched. Just like Bido, in his last start, he only allowed one earned run in 5.1 innings of work.
One batter to look out for in this matchup is Luis Urías. Although he's not usually a starter for the A's, they could think about having him in the lineup because of his career success against Corbin, and also because Urías hits lefties well. In his career against Patrick Corbin, he is batting .364 in 11 at-bats, and even took him deep.
Wednesday April 23rd: Kumar Rocker vs JP Sears
For the second game of the set, the southpaw JP Sears will take on the young Vandy alum, Kumar Rocker. Sears is off to a good start this year for the green and gold, as he currently holds a 3.13 ERA in 23 innings pitched.
Rocker isn't quite having the start to his season that he was hoping for. The 25-year-old holds a 6.38 ERA in just over 18 innings for the Rangers. Rocker pitched in the final game in Oakland last year, and got the loss as he pitched 4.2 innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits.
With the clear advantage for the A's in terms of pitching for this game, they give themselves a shot to win Game 2.
Thursday April 24th: Jacob DeGrom vs JT Ginn
To wrap up the three-game set in Sacramento, the A's will have their youngster J.T. Ginn on the mound to face the multi-time Cy Young winner, Jacob deGrom. Ginn is coming off two solid starts against Milwaukee and the Mets.
Jacob deGrom is pitching well for Texas, as he holds a 3.32 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 21.2 innings so far this season. The Rangers will certainly have an edge in terms of the pitching matchup.
A hitter to watch out for in this matchup is Shea Langeliers. The A's backstop has taken deGrom deep once in just three at-bats against him.
Facing the AL West's best squad will be a difficult series to win for the A's, but with three hot arms on the bump, they give themselves a good chance to at least win the series.