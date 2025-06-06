A's Win Big in Offensive Outburst; Begin Series Against Red-Hot Orioles
The A's broke their second-longest skid of the year in what would be the "final hour" on Thursday in their day game finale vs. the Twins. It was a statement game for the A's, and a glimpse of what the team's identity could be with great production from their lineup and solid pitching.
In their offensive outburst Thursday, the A's scored 14 runs and every starter collected a hit. It's a testament to the work being put in every day by the coaching staff and hitters to focus on their current at-bat, and forget about the last.
In the two skids the A's have had, having a short-term memory is necessary but not easy to do. Many of the younger players are going through these kinds of struggles for the first time, and it's wins like the one on Thursday that will help them grow together as a group.
The return of Max Muncy proved to be a huge spark for the A's offense, hitting a three-run homer to extend their lead and provide extra cushion for the pitching staff, who had been struggling all of May. Tyler Soderstrom hit two home runs and continues to make strides. Kotsay is impressed with his approach and how he is able to shake off previous at-bats, strikeouts, etc.
Catcher Shea Langeliers left the game in the sixth-inning with left flank soreness. If he were to miss any time, Willie MacIver will be asked to step in, and has done a nice job this year when asked to do so, going 4-for-13 since being recalled. The A's last two wins have also come with MacIver behind the dish.
He plays with emotion and seems to bring a lot of energy the lineup and field, works well with the pitchers, and is learning on the job quickly in his first big-league stint.
Now, the A's will face the Baltimore Orioles who are riding a six-game winning streak and will be a confident group arriving into West Sacramento. Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 7:05 PDT at Sutter Health Park.