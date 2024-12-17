Could the A's be interested in this Atlanta Braves pitcher?
After the Athletics traded for Jeffrey Springs this weekend, GM David Forst left the door open when asked if he may add another starting pitcher, "I wouldn't rule it out," he said. With the additions of Luis Severino and Springs, plus the pitchers the A's already have, the battle for the rotation is filling up.
JP Sears will certainly have a spot in the 2025 rotation, but then two spots are seemingly up for grabs. There will likely be a camp battle between half a dozen guys for the remaining two. Joey Estes and Mitch Spence are the two "most likely" to win those spots, but pitchers like J.T. Ginn, Hogan Harris, and Brady Basso will all be battling as well, not including the prospects next in line, such as Mason Barnett, Gunnar Hoglund, and Jack Perkins, or Ken Waldichuk, who is scheduled to return from injury around midseason.
With that being said, the A's could still be looking for rotation upgrades. Estes had a rough month to end the season, but he gets extra tread since he is so young. Spence, the A's Rule 5 draft pick last year, started last season out of the bullpen in a long relief role and may find himself in that role again if the A's continue to add.
Insert Atlanta Braves starter Bryce Elder, a 25-year-old 2023 All-Star who had a rough season in 2024. The lefty bounced between the Atlanta and Triple-A all season long. With the Braves, Elder pitched just under 50 innings with 46 strikeouts and posted a 6.52 ERA. In Triple-A, however, Elder pitched 101 innings with 102 strikeouts and posted a 3.73 ERA.
During Elder's 2023 All-Star campaign, he made 31 starts pitching 174.2 innings with 128 strikeouts and a 3.81 ERA. He played well for the Braves in 2023 and was viewed as a part of the future rotation for years to come. Unfortunately, his 2024 campaign changed things, and the Braves may be looking to move him to upgrade other parts of their roster.
In 2024, Elder ranked in the 83rd percentile, with a 49.7%, ground ball rate, which is exactly what the A's are looking for. In fact, in 2022, Elder ranked in the 80th percentile with a 50% ground ball rate, and in 2023 ranked in the 84th percentile with a 50.6% rate.
With the A's being unsure how Sutter Health Park will play, being a minor-league park for big-league bats, they have been largely targeting pitchers with high ground ball rates. Elder fits that mold and could be an interesting addition to the A's rotation.
It is unclear what the Braves may want in return for Elder, but it has been rumored they are looking for outfield help. Seth Brown could be of interest to the Braves in a lefty platoon role. Brown's role with the A's is a bit uncertain, and they could be looking to move him. Or perhaps Basso, a fellow left-hander, who won't reach free agency until 2030. He made his MLB debut last season and held a 4.03 ERA in seven appearances, four starts. Elder has one less year of team control.
A rotation with Severino, Springs, Sears, Estes, and Elder would give the A's a formidable rotation to pair with their improving offense in 2025.