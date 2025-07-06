Could We See Another Atlanta Braves-A's Swap at the MLB Trade Deadline?
The Atlanta Braves are dealing with a number of injuries yet again this season, currently lacking Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez, who are on the 60-day IL, along with Spencer Schwellenbach, who is on the 15-day. In addition, they're set to be without AJ Smith-Shawver for much of next year after the 22-year-old needed Tommy John surgery last month.
The Athletics have been a familiar trade partner for the Braves in recent years, and if we're being honest, Atlanta has done very well for themselves in both deals. They gave up Shea Langeliers in the Matt Olson swap, and he has turned out to be a solid backstop, but that's a trade they'd likely make again.
While Atlanta gave up William Contreras in the Sean Murphy deal, the A's certainly lost that move as well, while the Milwaukee Brewers somehow swooped in and came out looking the best.
The A's may be incentivized to move a pitcher on their roster, Luis Severino, who could easily slide right into the Braves rotation both this year and next. The biggest hangup could be that he's owed $25 million in 2026, and has a player option for 2027 at $22 million. In any deal for Severino, the A's will likely have to add a decent amount of money, perhaps somewhere around $15 million or so in order to secure a decent return.
If all of that money were to be used towards next year's contract, Atlanta would be getting Severino for $10 million, which isn't a bad deal at all. That said, there is still the player option for the following season, which will presumably be picked up, and the rest of his $20 million deal from this year that would have to be paid as well.
Severino has a 5.30 ERA on the year in 19 starts, but he's also been suffering from some massive home/road splits. At Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, the righty holds a 7.04 ERA in 61 1/3 innings, while on the road he's been light years better with a 3.04 ERA in 47 1/3 innings. There is reason to believe that a change of scernery would be good for him.
The veteran has mentioned that having the clubhouse sitting in left field, detached from the dugout, has made things more difficult for him to find his routine at home, and this could be why he's pitched so well basically anywhere else he pitches.
In a potential deal with Atlanta, the A's could also include another piece, on top of the money, to help sweeten the pot. That piece wouldn't be a key prospect, but could be a productive piece in the A's system.
In exchange, and this may be a bad idea considering the recent track record of trading with Atlanta, but the A's would be after upper level arms. Probably not top-tier guys, but depth pieces at the very least. They'd either be looking for someone with complete control over his pitch mix, or someone with big stuff grades and poor control. Those are the A's targets in most additions these days.
Eight of the Braves top 10 prospects are pitchers, so there is certainly a field to choose from, even if they're picking from past the top ten names. The point being, Atlanta has plenty of pitching prospects that one or two somewhere in their system should be available in a deal.
While he has transitioned into being a bullpen arm this season as he reached Triple-A, No. 11 prospect Jhancarlos Lara is one name that would certainly be of interest in the "high stuff, low command" category. His four-seamer touches triple-digits, but he's also walked 36 batters in 32 minor-league innings this season. He's also Rule 5 eligible this December, which could incentivize Atlanta to move him.
It's probably shooting a bit too high, but No. 6 prospect JR Ritchie would also be a good fit for the A's. The righty has a 2.51 ERA (3.81 FIP) in the minors this season and has three above average pitches with above average control as well. He's new to Double-A where he hasn't been quite as refined in seven starts, but he's a guy that the Athletics could slot into their rotation in the second-half of next season.
Atlanta's projected payroll for next season sits at $158 million before any of the club options are picked up, like Sale at $18 million or Ozzie Albies at $7 million. That could still leave them a little room to add on, especially if the A's are offering a discount on a proven veteran.