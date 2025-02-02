Former New York Mets, A's GM Takes Shot at Athletics' Ownership
From 1983-97, Sandy Alderson was the GM of the Oakland Athletics, and as the legend goes, he once listed one of his hobbies as trading Rickey Henderson. This was obviously meant as a joke, since he was responsible for sending the legend away from Oakland both in 1984, when he went to the New York Yankees, and then again in 1993, when he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Alderson may be more broadly known for his work with the New York Mets or with Major League Baseball itself, but for the fans in Oakland, he was the guy that traded Rickey--twice.
At Rickey Henderson's Celebration of Life, Alderson opened by saying, "I don't like to be known as the guy that traded Rickey--twice. I'd like to be known as the guy that brought him back."
He also mentioned that when Rickey finally retired after 25 seasons in the big leagues, he was elected to the Hall of Fame with 95% of the vote--and that the 28 writers that didn't vote for him should be ashamed of themselves.
Alderson also mentioned that he wasn't a close friend of Rickey's, and since he was an A's executive, he tried to keep their relationship professional. So most of the conversations they did end up having sounded something like this.
"Rickey needs a new contract."- Rickey Henderson to GM Sandy Alderson
Alderson recounted the greatness that was Rickey Henderson, listing all of the stats that he is an all-time leader in, and even said that the Billy Ball Era of A's baseball was really the Rickey Ball Era, with Henderson stealing 100 or more bases three times in four seasons from 1980-83. He also led the league in stolen bases from 1980-86, and then went on to set the pace another five times.
Rickey was traded away in '84 because he was "a piece of fine art in an empty clubhouse. When he returned in 1989--mid-season--Rickey came back and joined not an empty clubhouse, but a gallery of stars."
With his play in the 1989 World Series, the team was able to secure the championship, which is still the franchise's most recent title. Alderson also mentioned that Rickey won the AL MVP the following season, in 1990, and then his contract was up.
"But in late 1990 when his contract was completed, he was the highest paid player in all of Major League Baseball. Imagine that, in Oakland."
This received a round of loud applause from the fans in attendance that have been through a lot over the past couple of seasons, with the A's set to play their first season in Sacramento at the end of next month, plus the death of another franchise icon. Scratch that. Rickey was THE franchise icon.
Sandy Alderson may have traded him away from the city he grew up in on more than one occasion, but he always brought him back. He also gave him the distinction of being the highest paid player in Baseball at the time, which is something that is nearly unfathomable for the franchise to pull off these days.
Just shows what a difference an owner can make.