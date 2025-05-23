A's Calling Up Former First Round Pick
In addition to calling up No. 5 prospect Denzel Clarke, the Athletics are calling up No. 30 prospect Logan Davidson. The switch-hitting utility player has played almost 200 games in Triple-A. This year, he is hitting .303 with an .880 OPS and 13 extra-base hits after impressing the A's coaches during spring training.
The A's former 2019 first-round pick will finally get his shot in the big leagues. With Gio Urshela hitting the IL with a left hamstring sprain, Davidson will like take his spot on the roster and primarily play second and third base. However, Davidson can play anywhere on the diamond. During his time with Triple-A Las Vegas, Davidson played every position on the field besides catcher.
In 663 Triple-A at-bats, Davidson has hit 45 doubles, six triples, 19 home runs, walked 86 times, and has struck out 217 times. This year the 27-year-old is walking at a 20.4% clip while striking out 31.2% of the time. He's also rolling with an insanely high .488 BABIP.
The 6-foot-3, utility-man has endured a lot to finally get to the big leagues for his MLB debut. From being the A's 2019 first-round pick, to not playing in 2020 due to COVID-19, in what was supposed to be his first full professional season. In over 500 minor league games and almost 2,000 at-bats, Davidson will now be given an opportunity to earn his keep with the big league club.
Given that Davidson has so much experience at Triple-A, it may be safe to say that he has a pretty high floor and will produce with the club. His ceiling may be limited, but at the very least, he will be a super utility player that can hit from both sides, a profile that hopefully helps get the A's back to winning games. They're currently on a nine-game losing streak.
Davidson is not on the A's 40-man roster, so there will have to be a corresponding move made to get him there. The likely option would be to place Zack Gelof on the 60-day IL since he has yet to play this season and is still a ways away from being ready to return to the roster.
The A's may not be done making moves as they look to snap a nine-game losing streak tonight versus the Philadelphia Phillies in West Sacramento.