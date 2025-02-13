Injury Updates on A's Starting Pitchers, Former New York Yankees Prospects
The first day of pitchers and catchers reporting can be a little worrisome, with previously unknown ailments cropping up and player's statuses for the season all of a sudden becoming a big question mark. Such was the case for the Los Angeles Angels, who will be without Anthony Rendon for an undetermined period of time as he plans to undergo hip surgery.
As for the first day in A's camp, the team seems to have escaped without any new injury updates. Manager Mark Kotay told the assembled media that Luis Severino wasn't there on Wednesday as he deals with flu-like symptoms, but it's nothing more serious.
Entering camp and the 2025 regular season, both left-hander Ken Waldichuk and righty Luis Medina aren't expected to be back on the mound anytime soon after undergoing surgeries in 2024.
Kotsay said of the former New York Yankees prospects, "We do expect Ken back at some point this season. If Luis makes it back, his timeline is pushing the end of the season."
There has been hope that Waldichuk could be able to return around the All-Star break, though that hope was not expressed on Wednesday in Arizona. Whether that means that the timeline has changed was not discussed. As of right now, his return is likely fluid, and will be determined by how he recovers as he starts to ramp up his activity in the coming weeks and months.
As for Medina, him returning in 2025 wouldn't necessarily be a surprise, but it's also not necessarily expected. The 25-year-old landed on the IL on July 13 and underwent Tommy John surgery on August 7, 2024. To be able to return just over a year later would mean that his recovery has gone extremely well.
Down the line, the A's will need to figure out how to work both pitchers back onto the roster. This year, Waldichuk may have to get some innings under his belt in the bullpen as he continues to build up for 2026. As things stand right now, the A's only have one legit left-handed relief pitcher in the bullpen, T.J. McFarland, while also holding potential starter-turned-reliever options in Brady Basso and Hogan Harris.
Waldichuk's return could be a way to get him innings in short bursts while also getting Harris and/or Basso built back up for the rotation.
Medina will be in a bit of a pickle upon his return, since he is out of minor-league options, meaning that he will have to be on the A's 26-man roster when activated, or be subject to the waiver wire. Coming off an injury, there is a chance that he'd go unclaimed, but perhaps another team out there would jump at the chance to add Medina to their bullpen mix in the near-term, too.
Both Waldichuk and Medina were part of the Frankie Montas/Lou Trivino trade with the New York Yankees in 2022. Also in the deal was Cooper Bowman, now with the Cincinnati Reds, and JP Sears, who has turned into the A's most consistent starter over the past two seasons.