Reinforcements on the Way for A's
The Athletics made a few moves Monday, following Miguel Andujar's oblique injury on the road trip. It looks like it will be a multi-week absence, and he will be sorely missed during that time as he was batting .296 prior to his injury. Pitcher Gunnar Hoglund is also headed to the IL with a left hip impingement retroactive to June 1.
JJ Bleday and Elvis Avlarado were both recalled today from Triple-A Las Vegas. While back in the minors, Bleday went 10-for-27 with a home run and six RBI in six games with the Aviators. Bleday could provide a much needed spark, coming back to a team that is in the midst of a six-game losing streak.
Alvarado has been up with the A's this season, during the Yankees series where he pitched 2.2 innings, with three ER, two walks, and four strikeouts. Both of these reinforcements are welcome to a team that needs help both in the bullpen and more runs on the board for their starting pitching.
Following these moves, CJ Alexander will be handling third base and batting sixth this evening. First pitch is at 7:05 PDT.
CJ Alexander is getting the first crack at third base with both Gio Urshela and now Andujar on the IL, while Drew Avans is in left field and Tyler Soderstrom is rotated to first base.