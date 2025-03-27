Seattle Mariners Welcome A's for Start of 2025 Season
The Seattle Mariners and Sacramento Athletics get to kick off the 2025 campaign with some AL West action! These matchups have been fairly lopsided of late, with the A's going just 17-47 against Seattle from 2021-24. If the A's want to prove that they're to be taken seriously in the West this season, splitting the four-game series with the Mariners would be a great start.
While the Mariners just made a six-year, $105 million extension with catcher Cal Raleigh official, they didn't do a whole lot to improve their offense during the winter months. Just three new faces will be on the 26-man roster in Rowdy Tellez, Donovan Solano, and Miles Mastrobuoni. All three are expected to be part of a platoon situation.
Seattle's bread and butter is their starting rotation, though they'll be without George Kirby for this series.
A's and M's Pitching Matchup - Game 1
Thursday's game will have each team's best hurler on the mound, with Luis Severino getting the ball for the A's, and Logan Gilbert for the M's. The news of Severino's start wasn't much of a surprise, as A's GM David Forst more or less named him the team's Opening Day starter when he signed.
Severino has made two career starts against the Seattle Mariners, a seven scoreless inning performance as a member of the New York Yankees in 2017, and a five-inning, four-run outing last season with the New York Mets. Overall, he has pitched 12 innings in Seattle and holds a 3.00 ERA.
Gilbert on the other hand has faced the A's seven times in his career in Seattle, and holds a 2.79 ERA across 42 innings. He started the final game against the A's when they wore "Oakland" across their chests on September 29 of last year, and this year he'll see them with "Athletics" in that same spot as the team plays in West Sacramento.
He went 5.2 innings and gave up one hit in that start, striking out seven.
Lineups
Game Info
First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. (PT) from Seattle and will be available in the Bay Area both on NBC Sports California, the same as it was when the A's were in Oakland, or via a new service from MLB.tv where you can stream A's and San Francisco Giants games in-market.