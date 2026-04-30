A's Lose Ibáñez to Mets with Muncy Already Sidelined

The A's announced today that utility-man Andy Ibáñez has been claimed off waivers by the New York Mets. The 33-year-old veteran was claimed by the A's off waivers in early February, and was seen as a backup option at third base if none of the team's in-house options claimed the role for themselves.

Both Max Muncy and Darell Hernaiz had terrific springs, with Muncy ultimately landing the third base gig, while Hernaiz made the club as a utility infielder. Ibáñez didn't have a lot of opportunity to make an impact, and the chances he was given he just didn't take advantage of.

Ibáñez has handled left-handers well in his career, batting .258 with a .311 on-base percentage and a .714 OPS against them, and his role was going to be to handle lefties for the A's when the timing presented itself.

He ended up going just 2-for-17 with the A's, and with his at-bats coming few and far between, the A's decided to designate him for assignment on April 26 to make space on the roster for the return of DH Brent Rooker from the injured list.

Unfortunately for the A's, two days later Max Muncy landed on the IL with a non-displaced fracture at the neck of the fifth metacarpal on his left hand. His timeline for recovery is still an unknown, but having Ibáñez as a depth option with a clearer path to playing time wouldn't be the worst option for the A's.

With Muncy on the IL and Ibáñez now in New York, Hernaiz is taking the reins at third base, going 1-for-11 in three starts so far, while Brett Harris is the team's current backup option.