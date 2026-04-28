With Max Muncy Sidelined, Who Takes Over Third Base?

For the third year in a row, Max Muncy is set to miss some time on the injured list after being hit on the hand by a pitch. This year, the hit-by-pitch occurred on April 13 against the Texas Rangers. Entering the game, he had been one of the A's best bats, holding a 130 wRC+ (100 is league average), placing him right behind Shea Langeliers on the club.

Since that date, Muncy has been the worst qualified hitter on the club, going 3-for-32 (.094), posting a 21 wRC+ in that span. According to the team, Muncy "attempted to play with discomfort...before undergoing an MRI yesterday that revealed a non-displaced fracture at the neck of the fifth metacarpal on his left hand." There has been no timeline given for his return.

With Muncy on the IL, the A's have recalled Brett Harris to the roster for the first time this season. Harris, along with Muncy and Darell Hernaiz were viewed as the leading candidates for the third base job heading into this spring. Now, they will have all been on the active roster.

Hernaiz is getting the start at third on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, in what will be a big opportunity for him to stake his own claim on the position.

In an interesting move, with Harris up in Sacramento, the A's have promoted MLB Pipeline's No. 9 A's prospect Tommy White from Double-A Midland to Triple-A Las Vegas. White started the year by hitting .301/.372/.398 across 21 games, essentially picking up exactly where he left off last season at the same level.

Hernaiz ready to step in

Apr 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Darell Hernaiz (2) gestures as he jogs round the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Since the injury to Muncy on April 13, Hernaiz has received four starts at third base, including Tuesday's nod. In his 15 plate appearances during this span, he has been the A's third-best bat behind Carlos Cortes (274 wRC+) and Nick Kurtz (216 wRC+) with a 169 wRC+ of his own.

Hernaiz has gone 3-for-11 in that span (.273), but has drawn three walks and has yet to strike out, bumping his on-base percentage (OBP) up to .429. He also clubbed his first home run of the season during this run.

All in all, Hernaiz has a little less pop than Muncy, but his defense has been a little better at third base, so there is a little bit of a trade-off. Given how Muncy had been performing the past two weeks, Hernaiz will serve as a clear upgrade on both sides of the ball.

The tricky part will be figuring out spots to get Harris some playing time. His glove has been terrific in his time in the big leagues, but his bat has been inconsistent. This could be an opportunity for him to show the A's what he has, or it could serve as an audition to other teams as he could become a trade piece at this year's trade deadline, given the team's depth of infield pieces.