2 Free-Agent Relievers Who Could Instantly Help Athletics

One of the biggest issues for the A's last season was their bullpen. They finished with the worst bullpen ERA in baseball, and one of their main struggles was the inconsistency in the late innings.

The team never had a true closer. Elvis Alvarado was supposed to be the team's main closer, but his struggles got him sent down to Triple-A. He came back later in the season to serve as the closer again, but he could be an elite middle reliever rather than relying on him in the ninth inning.

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a new President of Baseball Operations, the A's will now be led by Taylor Smith. Smith will see the holes in the bullpen and look for possible replacements. With a lockout potentially looming this offseason, the A's could be forced to spend more.

If the A's are forced to add more to their payroll, adding an elite closer could be a great idea for the team that has such an electric offense.

David Bednar, RHP

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the A's are really looking for one of the best closers on the market, they could go after former Yankees closer David Bednar. One of the biggest positives in adding Bednar is his track record over the last bunch of seasons; you know exactly what type of player you are getting.

Bednar is a two-time All-Star and will be heading into his age-32 season in 2027. Since he's getting older, he could look for a multi-year deal. This would be great for the A's to add him this offseason, and he could be with the team into their Vegas years.

Sep 11, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher David Bednar (53) reacts after defeating the New York Mets 6-4 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Bednar posted a strong 2.47 ERA in 69.1 innings pitched for the Yankees. He posted a 2.30 ERA between his time in Pittsburgh and New York in 2025 as well. The right-hander made just $9 million last season, so the A's would likely have to pay him more and give him at least three years.

If the A's could add Bednar, he'd instantly become the team's best reliever and would finally give the club an elite closer, since they lost Mason Miller. This could push Hogan Harris and Elvis Alvarado to become middle relievers or setup men.

Alex Vesia, LHP

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another direction the A's could go in this offseason is Dodger Alex Vesia. Vesia is a two-time World Series champion, so he could now look to get a nice contract and stay locked up for the next few seasons.

Like Bednar, if the club could land him on a multi-year deal, he could serve as the team's closer during their stint in Las Vegas. He could become part of a young staff that has a chance to make a postseason push in 2026.

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spending your 30s in Las Vegas with a nice contract could be good for the left-hander. He's been a setup man for the Dodgers for a bunch of seasons, and now he could transition into the A's closer.

Vesia posted a strong 2.64 ERA in 58 innings tossed for Los Angeles last season, and has picked up 13 saves over the last three seasons. He's already been a late-inning reliever, so he could be a perfect fit to become the A's closer for the next few seasons.