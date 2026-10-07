How MLB Lockout Could Affect Athletics in 2027

The result of the incoming lockout will without a doubt change the very fabric of Athletics organzation as a whole.

With the lockout likely to start on Dec. 2 , the Athletics could feel the consequences the most. As we have talked about in past articles, the Athletics have a chance to really make some noise in 2027. But without a doubt, the lockout will have some serious side effects for the team next season and beyond.

Development Gets Halted Big Time

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics left fielder Henry Bolte (33) runs to first base after hitting a single during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics easily have one of the brightest young cores in all of baseball. That said, these players need to be developed right—something that can be skewed by this lockout. Take star rookie Henry Bolte, for example; he would have a massive 2026 campaign and could easily reach All-Star status next season if not for the lockout.

And while this notion can be applied to every team in baseball — meaning an even playing field — it will hurt the Athletics the most. Considering the laundry list of injuries the Athletics accumulated this offseason, a smooth offseason would be the first step in getting back on track. But due to the lockout, players will not be able to access team facilities or interact with club employees.

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) reacts during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players like Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Seth Johnson, and J.T. Ginn will feel this most, and their injuries may require extra rehab time before next season. As mentioned earlier, not all teams will have to essentially abandon their rehabbing stars this offseason. Tough break.

Athletics Spending Habits Could Change Signficantly

Aug 10, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) runs towards first base after hitting an RBI double against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per the proposed CBA (collective bargaining agreement), there could be a $171.2 million payroll floor. Considering the Athletics were among 12 of the 30 MLB teams to be under this threshold — 2026 Opening Day payroll was $94.7 million — they will have to spend more money. This could create a situation where the Athletics will evolve into a completely different team.

As mentioned earlier, the Athletics already have a very solid core. However, if this team hopes to take the next step, it will need to bring in more talent to complement it. With a salary floor, the Athletics will have to spend money in order to keep up — around $76.5 million more.

Sep 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) reacts after scoring in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news in all this is the current contract extensions that have already happened. The Athletics have already signed Tyler Soderstrom, Jacob Wilson, Brent Rooker, and Lawrence Butler to multi-year extensions, with Soderstrom getting paid the most per year at around $12 million.

Given how team-friendly these deals are, the Athletics will need to spend much more to reach their payroll floor. Hypothetically, the Athletics could sign a superstar for $70 million per year and still have around $74.1 million to spend before they hit the proposed salary cap of $245.3 million.

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics designated hitter Shea Langeliers (23) reacts after flying out during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we likely won't see a hard salary cap, since it is one of the more contested issues in the CBA, it still shows how much the Athletics can spend in the future. With huge contract extensions coming up for Shea Langeliers and Nick Kurtz, the Athletics now have the motivation not only to re-sign their superstars, but also to comply with the CBA.

Final Thoughts

Jul 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) speaks to members of the media before the start of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This lockout will mark one of the biggest moments in Athletics franchise history. When adding in this team's historical context, such as trading superstar players for no reason other than to save money or even the entire premise of "Moneyball", it is clear that the other side of this lockout will usher in a new Athletics culture.

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