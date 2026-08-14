3 Athletics Who Must Answer Call During Rangers Series

The Athletics need a few players to shine vs. the Rangers.

After getting dismantled by the Rays , the Athletics need something to give against the Rangers. With just 41 games left in the season and hope almost completely absent, the Athletics are running out of time to put an exclamation mark on the season. Here are a few players who can help with this notion.

Jonah Heim | C

Aug 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Athletics' designated hitter Jonah Heim celebrates with teammates during the game against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers out for the rest of the season, Jonah Heim, by default, had a very big pair of shoes to fill. And while at times he has played the part, it is clear that he is due for a massive series vs. his former team. Since the break, Heim is batting .195 with a .559 OPS, along with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

Clearly, there is some room for improvement. With him primarily used as the cleanup guy, batting in slots four to six, he needs to consistently create runs for this Athletics offense. Knowing what he is capable of, this should not be very hard for him to do.

Luis Medina | RP

Aug 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If one thing was brutally obvious from the Rays series, it was that the Athletics' bullpen did the team no favors. The good news, however, is that the A's did not use Luis Medina or Hogan Harris throughout the series, meaning they will be 100% fresh and could see multiple appearances.

Medina has been a little bumpy since the break, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.60 WHIP. In contrast to his efforts in the first half, he has taken a step back. If he can figure things out vs. the Rangers, the Athletics and Mark Kotsay will have a level of comfort with what has been a terrible bullpen.

Lawrence Butler | OF

Aug 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Athletics' outfielder Lawrence Butler runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence Butler has played an interesting role for the Athletics recently. Not only has he emerged as a clubhouse leader, but in a handful of series, he has looked like the best player overall for the A's. For example, in the series vs. the Rays, he would bat .333 with two home runs.

If Butler can remain on this trajectory, something he has struggled to do when he gets hot, the Athletics could be in for a very productive series. The only problem is that feeling of unreliability, which has added to the Athletics' struggles this season. For that reason, we are rooting for Butler to turn things around completely. And when he does, the A's will be in business.

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