Athletics Lose Another All-Star to Injured List

At the beginning of the season, it felt like the A's were going to be a competitive team and possibly make a push for the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Even weeks into the season, the A's stood atop the division, and with a promising group of young hitters, it seemed like getting a few arms could make them a serious team in October.

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, injuries would quickly remove key players from the list. Most recently, Shea Langeliers was announced to be out for the season . He was also a trade candidate this summer and one of the strongest hitters in the A's lineup.

Slugger Brent Rooker is also out for the remainder of the season after he had surgery, and that has been another big blow to the A's offense. J.T. Ginn, Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, Zack Gelof, and Luis Severino are among some of the players who have spent lots of time or are currently on the team's injured list.

A's Now Lose First Baseman Nick Kurtz

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) reacts during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off his Rookie of the Year finish, Kurtz was looking for another amazing season in Green and Gold, and obviously looking to avoid a sophomore slump.

Kurtz has once again proven this season that he can be one of the best hitters in the league, and with his big frame and great defensive skills, he's been an awesome first baseman with the team since he debuted earlier last season.

A’s injuries:

- Nick Kurtz was diagnosed with an acute on chronic volar plate tear of the MCP joint. Undergoing ultrasound guided PRP injection today

- Denzel Clarke continues running, throwing, and hitting progression in Arizona

- Zack Gelof begins rehab tonight with Triple-A — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 4, 2026

His thumb has been bothering him, and it landed him on the injured list right before he was slated to be the American League starting first baseman in the All-Star Game in his hometown. He would return shortly after with a wrapped-up thumb, but it looks like the pain is now too much for Kurtz to play through.

We have discussed how it might be a good idea to shut down Kurtz and even Jacob Wilson to ensure they can get their treatments and be ready for next season.

A's Options at First Base Without Kurtz

Jul 27, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Jeff McNeil (22) makes a play in the infield during the seventh inning of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without your excellent bat and defensive first baseman, the A's will have to have someone else hold down the spot until he's able to return.

On Tuesday, the A's ran Jeff McNeil back out at first base, where he has been comfortable. While McNeil could be a good option, Jonah Heim and Tommy White also have plenty of experience out there.

Jeff McNeil gets the A's on the board 💪 pic.twitter.com/B417Gza7kt — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 4, 2026

If they want to eventually make a call-up, they could recall Joey Meneses from Triple-A to fill their needs.

Replacing Nick Kurtz is impossible, but luckily for the A's, they have a handful of guys who should be able to hold down the position until Kurtz is clear to return to the lineup.