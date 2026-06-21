Athletics Add a Pitcher Who Could Reach the Majors Soon

The A's will be adding some depth to their minor league system, as they have elected to sign right-hander Andrew Bash to a minor league contract.

The 29-year-old will join the A's Triple-A squad, the Las Vegas Aviators. The Aviators and even the big league A's team is in need of bullpen help as both teams have had struggles recently. The Aviators lost their closer, Elvis Alvarado, after he got called up to the big leagues, as he is now closing games for the big league club.

The #Athletics yesterday assigned Braden Nett (their No. 6 prospect, per MLB Pipeline) from Las Vegas to the ACL Athletics.



The A's signed RHP Andrew Bash, most recently in the Twins org, and added him to the Aviators roster. Bash for St. Paul (16 games/7 starts): 1-2, 6.21 ERA — Justin Lafferty (@jlaffertyLV) June 20, 2026

The team has also been getting inconsistent outings from Scott Barlow, Justin Sterner, and even Hogan Harris recently.

If he can pitch how he did in Triple-A last season with Buffalo, it might not be super long until we see Bash eating some innings with the big league club.

Andrew Bash's Success in 2025

Mar 14, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Andrew Bash (91) pitches in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Bash pitched last season in Triple-A in the Blue Jays organization. It was quite a successful season for Bash, which led him to get more opportunities in the 2026 season. He posted a 2.57 ERA in 84 innings pitched for Buffalo.

Bash played a couple of different roles on the team that season, as he made five starts. He also had a hold and converted both of his save opportunities. Bash served mainly as a reliever, but he has shown he can be a starter, and when he's hot, he can also close out some games as well.

(ATH): Signed RHP Andrew Bash to a MiLB deal pic.twitter.com/DFjaGb6bAd — MLB Transactions (@MLBTransacs) June 19, 2026

That amazing season in Triple-A had the Minnesota Twins interested in a minor league deal, but his time in the Twins' organization didn't go as well.

In his 2026 campaign with the Twins' Triple-A squad, he posted a 6.21 ERA in 37.2 innings pitched. He actually made seven starts this year in 16 appearances, so he did a bit of starting and relieving. He also made more starts this season than all of last year.

Andrew Bash Could Get the Jack Perkins Treatment

Mar 8, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Andrew Bash (91) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jack Perkins has also had a similar role in the A's organization. He's filled out as a starter when needed, but also as a reliever. Perkins has been off to some struggles this season, and could be sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas if he doesn't pull things together in his start on Sunday in the Series Finale against the Angels.

Because Andrew Bash has experience in a handful of different roles, the A's could experiment with which roles work best for him. The A's rotation has taken hits with the loss of Luis Severino, who was their ace heading into the season.

Jack Perkins vs Pittsburgh Pirates



5.0 IP

6 H

3 ER

2 BB

6 SO #Athletics pic.twitter.com/gMgUc8B7Lw — (31- 51)(40-36) Anthony Ramirez (@Talkin2Tony) June 17, 2026

The only real production the rotation has had recently is Gage Jump, and he's pitching like an ace , and also right-hander J.T. Ginn. We'll have to see if the team elects to have him start games or become a full-time reliever, and keep an eye on him to make his MLB debut at some point this season.