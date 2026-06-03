Athletics' Jump Solidifying Rotation Spot Following Severino Injury

Following a rough first inning in West Sacramento against his former team, Luis Severino left the game with an apparent injury. The team then elected to place Severino on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder.

With the A's also being short a starter after placing veteran Aaron Civale on the injured list, Gage Jump was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas. Following Severino's trip to the IL and Jacob Lopez's demotion , the A's would add Mason Barnett and Kade Morris to the big league squad.

Apr 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Mason Barnett (63) throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

We have yet to see a start this season from Mason Barnett. The right-hander was acquired by the A's from Kansas City in the Lucas Erceg trade. He's tossed a pair of innings in relief for the team this season, but now will get a shot in the big league rotation.

Kade Morris was acquired from the Mets in the deal that sent Paul Blackburn to New York . His contract was selected before the Cubs series, and he is set to make his first Major League start on Thursday.

Luis Severino Injury Update

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A's manager Mark Kotsay has told the media that he expects Luis Severino to be out for 4-6 weeks, or possibly longer. Although his 4.16 ERA doesn't seem overly impressive, he's still one of the club's most consistent starters. Losing him gives the younger guys some big shoes to fill, but it won't be impossible.

Severino is in the second year of his franchise-record contract , which pays him $67 million over three seasons. After tossing 162.2 innings in his first season with the A's, the club is certainly hoping to get at least similar production this season. An injury won't help match that production.

Luis Severino may be out for a significant amount of time. 😵‍💫



While Mark Kotsay didn't want to go into the specifics, he did remind reporters that a shoulder injury like this one "will take time."



Not good news for the A's.#Athletics pic.twitter.com/VsKeIBUpIB — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) May 31, 2026

For an injury that will sideline Severino for this long, it will likely require a rehab assignment in the minor leagues. Hopefully, in four weeks, we will see him get right into his rehab so Severino can be right back in the rotation.

Gage Jump's Impressive Start

May 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) makes his MLB debut and throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Gage Jump took the mound for his second major league start. The crafty left-hander came off a tough start, allowing four earned runs in just five innings. However, he came out in Chicago with a ton of confidence, and it surely paid off for the southpaw.

With the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field, Jump was able to attack the opposing hitters, and he executed his stuff. After allowing a run early, he stayed composed and worked deep into the game.

Fortunately, Nick Kurtz was able to crush a baseball through the 31 mph winds to tie the game. Then, the cold bats in Zack Gelof and Brent Rooker were able to create a run for the team, as Rooker led off with a single and got driven in by Gelof. That gave the A's a 2-1 lead, which Jump and then the A's bullpen held.

Gage Jump is the real deal.



7 innings, 1 run, 5 K’s in his second career start.



How can #Athletics fans not be excited about the young southpaw?! — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) June 3, 2026

Jump's final line on the day was seven innings, an earned run, and he punched out five Cubs hitters. Following the impressive start for Jump, it looks like he's going to be a real contributor to this rotation for the rest of the season, even when Severino and Civale eventually rejoin the rotation.