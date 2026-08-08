Athletics Drop Another: Takeaways From Ugly Series Opener vs. Boston

Things were starting to look better for the Athletics, but this series opener gave us a firm reminder that this team is struggling.

After losing three straight games by one run, many believed that this series would be closer. But after a 13-1 loss and a complete meltdown at all levels, there is no longer any momentum to build on. Friday's loss now moves the series decider to Saturday with Gage Jump on the mound.

Pitching Gap on Full Display

Jul 27, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins (50) walks back to the dugout after being removed from the game during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been no question that one of, if not the biggest, problems for this team has been its pitching. In the loss, this was on full display. But not just because they gave up 13 runs, but because of how good Boston's pitching was compared to the Athletics'. Jack Perkins would pitch 3.0 innings while allowing five hits and five runs. Payton Tolle, the Red Sox starter, would pitch 6.0 innings, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out 14.

To make matters even worse, the Athletics would also use four relievers (five if you count Carlos Cortes), while the Red Sox only needed to use one in Raymond Burgos. This creates a massive predicament for the Athletics for both Saturday's and Sunday's games.

The Most Sorry Offensive Performance of the Year

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics offense was a complete non-factor in this game; literally. On the night, the Athletics would go 2/29 (.069 avg) without even drawing a walk. Thankfully, Tyler Soderstrom would put the Athletics on the board with a fifth-inning home run when the A's were already down 9-0.

Tolle definitely earns his flowers; the A's looked completely lost. But considering that the Athletics once held a top-five offense for a little while during the first half of the season, an outing like this signals a full-team breakdown. If nothing gives on Saturday, there are serious questions to be had about this team's core and beyond.

The Athletics' Bullpen Carousel Keeps Spinning

Aug 2, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Hayden Juenger (58) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A common theme in many of the Athletics' recent losses has been a lack of a consistent bullpen . This would play out perfectly, as Hayden Juenger, who had just pitched 7.0 innings while allowing only a run, would pitch 1.0 innings vs. Boston while allowing five hits and four runs. Who can the Athletics trust?

Scott Blewett is another golden example of this problem. Entering this outing, he would pitch his last 7.1 innings while allowing a single run. In the loss, all momentum would be lost, as he would pitch 1.2 innings while allowing three hits, two runs, and walking two. Both pitchers, who could have been considered "trustworthy," proved to be game-wreckers.